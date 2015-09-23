Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 23, 2015 | 9:25am EDT

Presidents and Popes

Pope John Paul II shakes hands with President Ronald Reagan at the Vatican, June 6, 1987. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. REUTERS/Pool/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President George Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after a welcoming ceremony at the Vatican, November 8, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Pope John Paul II and President Bill Clinton are protected by umbrellas as they give brief remarks in Denver, Colorado, August 12, 1993. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Pope John Paul II gestures from the balcony as he talks with President George W. Bush at the Pope's summer residence in Castelgandolfo, July 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vatican

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
President George W. Bush gives a speech during his meeting with Pope John Paul II at the Pontiff's summer residence in Castelgandolfo, July 23, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, and former presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton pay homage to Pope John Paul II while viewing the late pontiff's body in the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Danilo Schiavella/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President George W. Bush presents Pope Benedict XVI with a hand carved stick as they exchange gifts at the Vatican, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2007
Pope Benedict XVI waves as President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush clap from a balcony at the White House, April 16, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2008
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 27, 2014
Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 27, 2014
President Obama walks beside Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, March 27, 2014
