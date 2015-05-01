Presidents behind bars
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen behind bars during his trial at a court in Cairo, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Arrested former Philippine president Joseph Estrada settles down during his first day in prison April 25, 2001 at the Philippine police headquarters. The disgraced leader and his son were arrested in connection with the case of economic plunder, a...more
Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (R) prepares to leave the courtroom after listening to his sentence during his trial at the Special Police Headquarters in Lima April 7, 2009. Fujimori was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison, the...more
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein yells in court as he receives his verdict, as a bailiff attempts to silence him, during his trial held under tight security in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone November 5, 2006. A visibly shaken Saddam...more
Former Liberian President Charles Taylor (bottom) awaits the start of the prosecution's closing arguments during his trial at the U.N.-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam February 8, 2011. Appeals judges upheld the conviction of...more
Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic sits defiantly in the courtroom for the second day of his trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia at The Hague February 13, 2002. Milosevic died in 2006 while on trial in The...more
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert (R) arrives at Jerusalem district court September 25, 2009. An Israeli court convicted Olmert of accepting a six-figure sum in bribes linked to a real-estate deal. REUTERS/Amit Shabi/Pool
Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of Congress, sits on a wheelchair as she makes her way towards the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 29, 2012. Arroyo was...more
Opposition leader and former Maldives' President Mohamed Nasheed arrives at Mal'e City with police officers, for the first hearing of the trial held at Criminal Court in Male, February 23, 2015. Police in Maldives arrested Nasheed after a court said...more
Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo April 15, 2013. An Egyptian court began a retrial of Mubarak and his sons for allegedly diverting public funds earmarked for the renovation of...more
Former Israeli president Moshe Katsav (2nd R) walks towards the entrance to Maasiyahu prison in Ramle, near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav is serving a seven-year prison term for rape. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Panama's former dictator Manuel Noriega is seen next to police officers upon his arrival at Renacer prison, outside Panama City December 11, 2011. Noriega, Panama's drug-running military dictator of the 1980s, was extradited back to the country and...more
Former Haitian dictator Jean Claude "Baby-Doc" Duvalier wipes sweat from his brow during an appeals court hearing in Port-au-Prince February 28, 2013. Duvalier died of a heart attack in 2014, closing the book on a political dynasty notorious for...more
Former dictator Augusto Pinochet (C), accompanied by two bodyguards, arrives to attend a mass in a chapel located inside his countryside residence in Bucalemu, 130 km west of Santiago, Chile, January 9, 2005. A Chilean court said in 2014 it had...more
