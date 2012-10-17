Edition:
Pretty in pink

<p>First lady Michelle Obama and Ann Romney, during the presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the end of his second presidential campaign debate with President Obama in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>First lady Michelle Obama in the audience before the second presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>Ann Romney smiles next to her son Matt prior to the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>President Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama after the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>Ann Romney in the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle talk with members of the audience after the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

