Pride in the U.S.A.
A man wears a sign that says "Orlando I love you" in Spanish while marching in the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Participants carry photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting during the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York City Police officer (NYPD) marches in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man hugs a group of people wearing shirts expressing solidarity and support for the victims of the Orlando mass shooting at the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma (3rd-R) poses with survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting aboard The Stonewall Inn float before the start of the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A participant wears a dress printed with the faces of the Puerto Rican victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, during the annual gay pride parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A pedestrian walks past a memorial to the victims of the Orlando shooting outside the Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People hold signs while marching with the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America contingent at the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) waves while taking part in the New York City Gay Pride parade with Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (background) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 26, 2016. Standing on the...more
A participant wears a shirt printed with a tribute to the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, during the annual gay pride parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) car takes part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Facebook employee marches in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of "Gays Against Guns" march in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants take part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People watch the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of "Gays Against Guns" hold a 'die-in' during the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in a moment of silence, behind photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, before the start of the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants take part in the annual NYC Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Scotland at the crossroads
A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, raising the prospect that the United Kingdom could tear...
Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood
A fast-moving central California wildfire has killed two people and destroyed 100 structures, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.
Trump unveils Scottish golf course
A protester wields red golf balls emblazoned with Nazi swastikas at the launch of Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland.
Deadly tornado hits China
A tornado, hail storms and driving rain killed at least 78 people and injured some 500 in eastern China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.