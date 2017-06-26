Edition:
Pride worldwide

Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
