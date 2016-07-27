Edition:
Priest killed in France church attack

A woman sits near flowers and candles at the town hall in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, near Rouen in Normandy, France, to pay tribute to French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, who was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on a church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A white rose is attached to a post in front of the church a day after a hostage-taking in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A young girl prays near flowers and candles at the town hall in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, near Rouen in Normandy, France, to pay tribute to French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, who was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on a church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A wreath of flowers is displayed in front of the church a day after a hostage-taking in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Women reacts near flowers and candles at the town hall in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, near Rouen in Normandy, France, which pay tribute to French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, who was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on a church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
French CRS police stand guard in front of the church a day after a hostage-taking in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A man kneels near flowers and candles at the town hall in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, near Rouen in Normandy, France, to pay tribute to French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, who was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on a church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
The bell tower of the church is seen after a hostage-taking in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, July 26, 2016. A priest was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on a church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Police and rescue workers work at the scene after two assailants had taken five people hostage in the church at Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy. REUTERS/Steve Bonet

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A policeman reacts as he secures a position in front of the city hall after two assailants had taken five people hostage in the church at Saint-Etienne-du -Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
French police work near tents as the investigation continues near the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
French CRS policemen are seen in a street after a hostage-taking in the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Police and rescue workers stand at the scene after two assailants had taken five people hostage in the church at Saint-Etienne-du -Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy. REUTERS/Steve Bonet

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with police forces after two assailants had taken five people hostage in the church at Saint-Etienne-du -Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
