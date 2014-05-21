Primary night
Senate Republican Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao wave to a crowd of campaign supporters after defeating Tea Party challenger Matt Bevin in the state Republican primary elections in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2014....more
Supporters greet Democratic victor for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf at his primary election night party in Santander Stadium in York, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Senator Rand Paul is seen on a screen as he introduces Senate Republican Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell to a crowd of campaign supporters after McConnell defeated Tea Party challenger Matt Bevin in the state Republican primary elections in Louisville,...more
A supporter of Democratic victor for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks on the phone while others watch the event at his primary election night party in Santander Stadium in York, Pennsylvania May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf takes the stage at his primary election night party in Santander Stadium with daughters and wife in York, Pennsylvania May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Ross Raffensperger, 86, casts his ballot minutes before Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf would arrive to vote with the same machine on primary election day at Eagle Fire Company #1 in Mt. Wolf May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela more
A woman exits the Greek Orthodox Church voting center after casting her ballot on primary election day in Philadelphia May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Howard Lander consults an enlarged ballot before voting at the Greek Orthodox Church voting center on primary election day in Philadelphia May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Frank Campanaro votes at the Greek Orthodox Church voting center on primary election day in Philadelphia May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Senate Republican Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao cast their ballots during Kentucky's primary elections at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Mary Parker emerges from the voting booth at St. Thomas Aquinas Daycare Center on primary election day in Philadelphia May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Vera Pope wears a sticker outside the St. Thomas Aquinas Daycare Center voting center after voting on primary election day in Philadelphia May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An official reaches for stickers at the registration table for voters on primary election day at Guerin Recreation Center in Philadelphia May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kentucky Republican senatorial candidate Matt Bevin talks with his campaign supporters at his campaign headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Children sit under tables during a campaign stop by Kentucky Republican senatorial candidate Matt Bevin (unseen) at the Lexington Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Republican senatorial candidate Matt Bevin talks with his campaign supporters at his campaign headquarters as his son Isaac Bevin (L) looks on in Louisville, Kentucky, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A campaign supporter listens to Kentucky Republican senatorial candidate Matt Bevin speak during his campaign stop at Lexington Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Campaign supporters wave to Senate Republican Leader Senator Mitch McConnell as he climbs into a small plane for a full day of campaigning following an early morning rally in Louisville, Kentucky, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Senate Republican Leader Senator Mitch McConnell climbs into a small plane for a full day of campaigning following an early morning rally in Louisville, Kentucky, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A campaign supporter passes around stickers for Senate Republican Leader Senator Mitch McConnell before an early morning rally in Louisville, Kentucky, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
