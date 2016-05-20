Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 19, 2016 | 8:20pm EDT

Primary patriotism

A supporter of Donald Trump wears a bow tie and stars jacket before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump wears a bow tie and stars jacket before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump wears a bow tie and stars jacket before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
A man covered in face paint waits to see Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo, California, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man covered in face paint waits to see Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo, California, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A man covered in face paint waits to see Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo, California, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump wears stickers on his jacket before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump wears stickers on his jacket before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump wears stickers on his jacket before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
Three women wearing American flag baseball hats wait in line for a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Blackwood, New Jersey, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Three women wearing American flag baseball hats wait in line for a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Blackwood, New Jersey, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Three women wearing American flag baseball hats wait in line for a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Blackwood, New Jersey, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
4 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump wears American flag socks as he waits before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump wears American flag socks as he waits before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump wears American flag socks as he waits before Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Many 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
Carolyn Gibbs, of Discovery Bay, speaks to members of the media while waiting for Donald Trump at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Carolyn Gibbs, of Discovery Bay, speaks to members of the media while waiting for Donald Trump at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Carolyn Gibbs, of Discovery Bay, speaks to members of the media while waiting for Donald Trump at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 20
A man wears stars and stripes winged sneakers at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man wears stars and stripes winged sneakers at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A man wears stars and stripes winged sneakers at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Workers take down a U.S. flag following a campaign stop by Hillary Clinton at the Family Fun Center in Adel, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Workers take down a U.S. flag following a campaign stop by Hillary Clinton at the Family Fun Center in Adel, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Workers take down a U.S. flag following a campaign stop by Hillary Clinton at the Family Fun Center in Adel, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 20
David Evers of North Dakota, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, wears a U.S. flag-themed bowtie at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

David Evers of North Dakota, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, wears a U.S. flag-themed bowtie at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
David Evers of North Dakota, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, wears a U.S. flag-themed bowtie at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 20
A man stands with a U.S. flag decorated iPad tucked into his pants at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man stands with a U.S. flag decorated iPad tucked into his pants at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A man stands with a U.S. flag decorated iPad tucked into his pants at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Campaign workers hang an U.S. flag before Chris Christie arrived to speak to voters at the Timberland Inc. headquarters during a campaign stop in Stratham, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Campaign workers hang an U.S. flag before Chris Christie arrived to speak to voters at the Timberland Inc. headquarters during a campaign stop in Stratham, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Campaign workers hang an U.S. flag before Chris Christie arrived to speak to voters at the Timberland Inc. headquarters during a campaign stop in Stratham, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to him speak at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTER/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to him speak at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTER/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to him speak at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTER/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 20
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 20
Rod Webber from Boston, with his face painted like the U.S. flag, poses for a portrait outside Exeter Town Hall before a Marco Rubio rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rod Webber from Boston, with his face painted like the U.S. flag, poses for a portrait outside Exeter Town Hall before a Marco Rubio rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Rod Webber from Boston, with his face painted like the U.S. flag, poses for a portrait outside Exeter Town Hall before a Marco Rubio rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
A participant wearing patriotic boots asks a question to Mike Huckabee at the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A participant wearing patriotic boots asks a question to Mike Huckabee at the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A participant wearing patriotic boots asks a question to Mike Huckabee at the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
15 / 20
Voters recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Voters recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Voters recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
The USA Freedom Kids from Pensacola perform "Freedom's Call" which has become known as the "Trump Jam" during Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

The USA Freedom Kids from Pensacola perform "Freedom's Call" which has become known as the "Trump Jam" during Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
The USA Freedom Kids from Pensacola perform "Freedom's Call" which has become known as the "Trump Jam" during Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
17 / 20
An audience member holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during a campaign stop with Marco Rubio in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during a campaign stop with Marco Rubio in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
An audience member holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during a campaign stop with Marco Rubio in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump waits to enter the auditorium at the Bridge View Center ahead of a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A supporter of Donald Trump waits to enter the auditorium at the Bridge View Center ahead of a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump waits to enter the auditorium at the Bridge View Center ahead of a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
19 / 20
Donald Trump supporters Buddy Long, left, and Ed Edwards laugh outside of the Macon Coliseum before Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Donald Trump supporters Buddy Long, left, and Ed Edwards laugh outside of the Macon Coliseum before Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Donald Trump supporters Buddy Long, left, and Ed Edwards laugh outside of the Macon Coliseum before Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Clowning around in El Salvador

Clowning around in El Salvador

Next Slideshows

Clowning around in El Salvador

Clowning around in El Salvador

Clowns congregate in San Salvador for the Central America Clown Convention.

May 19 2016
Post-it war

Post-it war

Companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images on their windows with Post-it notes in New York.

May 18 2016
World's largest cruise ship

World's largest cruise ship

The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives for her maiden voyage in Southampton.

May 18 2016
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

May 17 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast