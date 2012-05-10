Edition:
Prince Charles turns weatherman

<p>Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

<p>Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, MAY 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pool via Reuters TV </p>

<p>Prince Charles presenting a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool </p>

<p>Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool </p>

<p> Prince Charles is watched by his wife Camilla as he presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool </p>

<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool</p>

<p>Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool </p>

<p>Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool </p>

