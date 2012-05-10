Prince Charles turns weatherman
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, MAY 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pool via Reuters TV
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, MAY 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pool via Reuters TV
Prince Charles presenting a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Prince Charles presenting a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Prince Charles is watched by his wife Camilla as he presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Prince Charles is watched by his wife Camilla as he presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Prince Charles presents a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Milligan/Pool
Next Slideshows
Wild weather
Scenes of the awesome and sometimes destructive power of nature.
Bonfires of Lag Ba-Omer
Ultra-Orthodox Jews light bonfires to mark Lag Ba-Omer.
Lighting the Olympic flame
The Olympic torch is lit in ancient Greece, as the torch relay for the 2012 London Olympics officially begins.
Syrian uprising
A look inside Syria as mass protests against President Bashar al-Assad give way to armed rebellion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.