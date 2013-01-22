Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 22, 2013 | 9:40am EST

Prince Harry in Afghanistan

<p>Prince Harry races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew members, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew members, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew members, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
1 / 25
<p>Prince Harry relaxes with fellow Apache crew members Captain Simon Beattie (L), and Sergeant James John (2nd R) at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry relaxes with fellow Apache crew members Captain Simon Beattie (L), and Sergeant James John (2nd R) at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry relaxes with fellow Apache crew members Captain Simon Beattie (L), and Sergeant James John (2nd R) at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
2 / 25
<p>Prince Harry walks to the VHR tent for the start of his 12 hour shift, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry walks to the VHR tent for the start of his 12 hour shift, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry walks to the VHR tent for the start of his 12 hour shift, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
3 / 25
<p>Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool</p>

Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
4 / 25
<p>Prince Harry relaxes with fellow Apache crew members as they play a computer soccer game at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry relaxes with fellow Apache crew members as they play a computer soccer game at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry relaxes with fellow Apache crew members as they play a computer soccer game at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
5 / 25
<p>Prince Harry inspects his Apache helicopter before a night mission from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry inspects his Apache helicopter before a night mission from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry inspects his Apache helicopter before a night mission from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
6 / 25
<p>Prince Harry relaxes with a fellow Apache crew member at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry relaxes with a fellow Apache crew member at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry relaxes with a fellow Apache crew member at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
7 / 25
<p>The crash helmet of Prince Harry is seen at the side of the cockpit of his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

The crash helmet of Prince Harry is seen at the side of the cockpit of his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

The crash helmet of Prince Harry is seen at the side of the cockpit of his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
8 / 25
<p> Prince Harry stands by his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry stands by his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry stands by his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
9 / 25
<p>Prince Harry flies his Apache helicopter (L) as an escort for a Chinook helicopter from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry flies his Apache helicopter (L) as an escort for a Chinook helicopter from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry flies his Apache helicopter (L) as an escort for a Chinook helicopter from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
10 / 25
<p>Prince Harry plays a soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Captain Simon Beattie at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry plays a soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Captain Simon Beattie at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry plays a soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Captain Simon Beattie at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
11 / 25
<p>Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
12 / 25
<p>Prince Harry wears a Santa Claus hat as he shows media his sleeping area and bed at the VHR (very high readiness) tent at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry wears a Santa Claus hat as he shows media his sleeping area and bed at the VHR (very high readiness) tent at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry wears a Santa Claus hat as he shows media his sleeping area and bed at the VHR (very high readiness) tent at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
13 / 25
<p>Prince Harry walks to the VHR tent for the start of his 12 hour shift, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry walks to the VHR tent for the start of his 12 hour shift, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry walks to the VHR tent for the start of his 12 hour shift, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
14 / 25
<p>Prince Harry plays a soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Captain Simon Beattie (L) at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry plays a soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Captain Simon Beattie (L) at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry plays a soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Captain Simon Beattie (L) at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
15 / 25
<p>Prince Harry examines the 30mm cannon of an Apache helicopter with an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool</p>

Prince Harry examines the 30mm cannon of an Apache helicopter with an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry examines the 30mm cannon of an Apache helicopter with an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
16 / 25
<p>Prince Harry sits in his Spartan armoured vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, February 20, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool EDITORS NOTE: Details of the radios in the photograph have been obscured at source at the request of the military for reasons of operational security</p>

Prince Harry sits in his Spartan armoured vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, February 20, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool EDITORS NOTE: Details of the radios in the...more

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry sits in his Spartan armoured vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, February 20, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool EDITORS NOTE: Details of the radios in the photograph have been obscured at source at the request of the military for reasons of operational security

Close
17 / 25
<p>Prince Harry sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
18 / 25
<p>Prince Harry (partially obscured) sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry (partially obscured) sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry (partially obscured) sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
19 / 25
<p>Prince Harry performs a pre-flight check on his Apache Helicopter after starting his 12 hour VHR (very high ready-ness) shift at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry performs a pre-flight check on his Apache Helicopter after starting his 12 hour VHR (very high ready-ness) shift at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken on November 1, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry performs a pre-flight check on his Apache Helicopter after starting his 12 hour VHR (very high ready-ness) shift at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
20 / 25
<p>Prince Harry prepares his Apache helicopter before a night mission from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 11, 2012.REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry prepares his Apache helicopter before a night mission from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 11, 2012.REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry prepares his Apache helicopter before a night mission from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 11, 2012.REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
21 / 25
<p>Prince Harry sits in the cockpit of his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry sits in the cockpit of his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry sits in the cockpit of his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
22 / 25
<p>Prince Harry inspects his Apache helicopter before a night mission at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 11, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry inspects his Apache helicopter before a night mission at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 11, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry inspects his Apache helicopter before a night mission at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 11, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
23 / 25
<p>Prince Harry celebrates after scoring a goal during his computer soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Simon Beattie at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool</p>

Prince Harry celebrates after scoring a goal during his computer soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Simon Beattie at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry celebrates after scoring a goal during his computer soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Simon Beattie at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
24 / 25
<p>Prince Harry prepares for a mission in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

Prince Harry prepares for a mission in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

Prince Harry prepares for a mission in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Blessed pets

Blessed pets

Next Slideshows

Blessed pets

Blessed pets

Mexican pets are blessed on the day of Saint Anthony Abate, the patron saint of domestic animals.

Jan 17 2013
Lego Hotel

Lego Hotel

North America's first ever three-story, 250-room Lego Hotel is being built in California's Legoland.

Jan 17 2013
Cirque Du Soleil showcase

Cirque Du Soleil showcase

The Cirque Du Soleil said it would lay off 400 of its 5,000 employees due to rising costs of its productions as well as the strong Canadian dollar.

Jan 17 2013
Snow days

Snow days

A look at recent images of people living and playing in the winter snow.

Jan 17 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast