Prince Harry in Afghanistan
Prince Harry races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew members, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry relaxes with fellow Apache crew members Captain Simon Beattie (L), and Sergeant James John (2nd R) at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry walks to the VHR tent for the start of his 12 hour shift, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry relaxes with fellow Apache crew members as they play a computer soccer game at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry inspects his Apache helicopter before a night mission from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry relaxes with a fellow Apache crew member at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
The crash helmet of Prince Harry is seen at the side of the cockpit of his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry stands by his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry flies his Apache helicopter (L) as an escort for a Chinook helicopter from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry plays a soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Captain Simon Beattie at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry wears a Santa Claus hat as he shows media his sleeping area and bed at the VHR (very high readiness) tent at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry walks to the VHR tent for the start of his 12 hour shift, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry plays a soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Captain Simon Beattie (L) at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry examines the 30mm cannon of an Apache helicopter with an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry sits in his Spartan armoured vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, February 20, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool EDITORS NOTE: Details of the radios in the...more
Prince Harry sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry (partially obscured) sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 1, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry performs a pre-flight check on his Apache Helicopter after starting his 12 hour VHR (very high ready-ness) shift at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken on November 1, 2012. ...more
Prince Harry prepares his Apache helicopter before a night mission from Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 11, 2012.REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry sits in the cockpit of his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry inspects his Apache helicopter before a night mission at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken December 11, 2012. Photograph pixelated at source. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry celebrates after scoring a goal during his computer soccer game with fellow Apache pilot Simon Beattie at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry prepares for a mission in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
