Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 17, 2013 | 2:25pm EDT

Prince Harry: Polar explorer

<p>Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service personnel from Britain, The United States of America and the Commonwealth will race 335km to the South Pole in November. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service personnel from Britain, The United States of America and the Commonwealth will race 335km to the South Pole in November. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
1 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
2 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Close
7 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL

Close
9 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
10 / 28
<p>The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
11 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
12 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
13 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
14 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
15 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
16 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
17 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
18 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
19 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
20 / 28
<p>One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
21 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
22 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
23 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
24 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
25 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
26 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
27 / 28
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Inside the Swiss military

Inside the Swiss military

Next Slideshows

Inside the Swiss military

Inside the Swiss military

Under current Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to join the military. Switzerland will soon vote on whether to scrap its draft and switch to a...

Sep 17 2013
Colorado flash floods

Colorado flash floods

Flash floods have forced thousands to higher ground.

Sep 17 2013
Washington Navy Yard shooting

Washington Navy Yard shooting

Several are killed in a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.

Sep 17 2013
China's women workforce

China's women workforce

Around a third of China's millions of rural-urban migrant workers are women. They also earn around a third less than their male equivalents.

Sep 16 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast