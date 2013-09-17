Prince Harry: Polar explorer
Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service...more
Britain's Prince Harry helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. Three teams of wounded service personnel from Britain, The United States of America and the Commonwealth will race 335km to the South Pole in November. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) eats a biscuit after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R) helps take down a tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples more
Britain's Prince Harry leaves his tent during a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton in central England September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prince Harry tries on a team jacket during the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince Harry, patron of Walking with the Wounded, is re-united with members of the team at a reception, in central London on April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry poses at a news conference in Bafta House with members of the Walking with the Wounded North Pole expedition team after they were welcomed back in London April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Martin Hewitt depart for the airport to load their kit before the flight to the Borneo Ice field, on the island of Spitsbergen April 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/POOL
Britain's Prince Harry takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian...more
The Walking with the Wounded team pose for a photograph with a flag (L-R) Guy Disney, Simon Daglish, Edward Parker, Jaco Van Gass, Martin Hewitt, Steven Young and team leader Inge Solheim on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (R), and Inge Solheim, takes down his tent on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (C) tries out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry swims in icy water as he wears an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry jumps into icy water as he tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
One of the ski pulks used by the Walking with the Wouded team is seen on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (R) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (C) speaks with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (C) travels on skis with Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) joins Walking with the Wounded team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at maps with Walking with the Wounded team leader Inge Solheim (L) and other team members, on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool more
