Prince Harry the soldier

Britain's Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan December 12, 2012. Prince Harry announced on Tuesday he will leave the armed forces after a decade of service that included two tours of duty in Afghanistan. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Prince Harry races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan November 3, 2012. The Queen's 30-year-old grandson, the fourth-in-line to the throne, said he would quit the military in June following a four-week secondment with the Australian Defence Force. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Prince Harry carries out a pre-flight check to his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan December 12, 2012. "The experiences I have had over the last 10 years will stay with me for the rest of my life. For that I will always be hugely grateful," said Harry, calling it a "really tough decision ... I am considering the options for the future and I am really excited about the possibilities." REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Prince Harry attends a mission briefing in the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan October 31, 2012. Known in the army as Captain Harry Wales, the prince started officer training at the Sandhurst military training college in 2005. He undertook his first tour of Afghanistan in late 2007, and then went on to train as an Apache attack helicopter pilot. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2013
Prince Harry smiles as he receives his wings from his father, Prince Charles, at the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop, southern England May 7, 2010. He went on a second Afghan tour as an Apache pilot between September 2012 and January 2013, but quit front-line military roles for a desk job last year. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2010
Prince Harry sits on his camp bed at FOB Delhi in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. His military role enhanced his popularity in Britain and helped overcome his earlier reputation as a royal wild child, despite a setback in 2012 when he was photographed partying naked and playing billiards in a private room in Las Vegas. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2008
Prince Harry rides an abandoned motorcycle in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, February 21, 2008. His office said Harry, who will drop to fifth in the line of succession with the birth of William's second child later this year, would carry out voluntary work in the summer to learn more about conservation work in sub-Saharan Africa. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 29, 2008
Prince Harry patrols through the deserted town of Garmisir close to FOB Delhi in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. He will then return to work at the Ministry of Defence on a voluntary basis on its Recovery Ability Programme, while "considering other longer term employment opportunities", and continue his involvement in the Invictus Games - an international sporting event for wounded service personnel. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2008
Queen Elizabeth smiles with Prince Harry during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England April 12, 2006. Like his father and elder brother William, Harry has taken on more official duties as the 88-year-old queen scales back her workload. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2006
Prince Harry directs an Afghan man around a British Army cordon, with the help of an Afghan interpreter, in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan February 21, 2008. "I am very pleased that his first taste of civilian life later this year will involve a new role in support of our injured servicemen and women," said General Nicholas Carter, Chief of Britain's General Staff. "He has raised their profile through the care he has shown them and they admire him hugely," he said. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, March 01, 2008
Prince Harry is seen in his final training exercise, Exercise Threshold, in Cyprus, March 2006, before he passed as an army officer and joined the elite Household Cavalry. REUTERS/Corporal Ian Holding/RLC/MoD

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2006
Prince Harry sits in his Spartan armoured vehicle as as a laser guided bomb hits its target in the distance, in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, February 21, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 29, 2008
Prince Harry mans a 50-calibre machine gun on the observation post at JTAC Hill, close to FOB Delhi in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2008
Prince Harry, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William watch the military parade following the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2013
