Prince Harry the soldier
Britain's Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan December 12, 2012. Prince Harry announced on Tuesday he will leave the armed forces after a decade of service that included...more
Prince Harry races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan November 3, 2012. The Queen's 30-year-old grandson, the fourth-in-line to the throne, said he...more
Prince Harry carries out a pre-flight check to his Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan December 12, 2012. "The experiences I have had over the last 10 years will stay with me for the rest of my life. For that I will always be...more
Prince Harry attends a mission briefing in the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan October 31, 2012. Known in the army as Captain Harry Wales, the prince started officer training at the Sandhurst military training...more
Prince Harry smiles as he receives his wings from his father, Prince Charles, at the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop, southern England May 7, 2010. He went on a second Afghan tour as an Apache pilot between September 2012 and January 2013, but...more
Prince Harry sits on his camp bed at FOB Delhi in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. His military role enhanced his popularity in Britain and helped overcome his earlier reputation as a royal wild child, despite a setback in 2012...more
Prince Harry rides an abandoned motorcycle in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, February 21, 2008. His office said Harry, who will drop to fifth in the line of succession with the birth of William's second child later this year,...more
Prince Harry patrols through the deserted town of Garmisir close to FOB Delhi in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. He will then return to work at the Ministry of Defence on a voluntary basis on its Recovery Ability Programme,...more
Queen Elizabeth smiles with Prince Harry during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England April 12, 2006. Like his father and elder brother William, Harry has taken on more official duties as the 88-year-old...more
Prince Harry directs an Afghan man around a British Army cordon, with the help of an Afghan interpreter, in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan February 21, 2008. "I am very pleased that his first taste of civilian life later this...more
Prince Harry is seen in his final training exercise, Exercise Threshold, in Cyprus, March 2006, before he passed as an army officer and joined the elite Household Cavalry. REUTERS/Corporal Ian Holding/RLC/MoD
Prince Harry sits in his Spartan armoured vehicle as as a laser guided bomb hits its target in the distance, in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, February 21, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry mans a 50-calibre machine gun on the observation post at JTAC Hill, close to FOB Delhi in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William watch the military parade following the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
