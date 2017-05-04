Edition:
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
Britain's Prince Philip leaves Buckingham Palace in London, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2012
The hand of Queen Elizabeth is held by Prince Philip after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Parsson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2006
Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2008
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2007
Prince Philip pauses in front of a life-sized cartoon of himself at the opening of New Zealand cartoonist Sir David Low's exhibition at the National Library in Wellington, November 7, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the Saint Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, December 25, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 5, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2010
Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, October 2006. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2006
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, November 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jon Hrusa/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2007
Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
The Duke of Edinburgh listens to residents during a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, County Down in Northern Ireland, July 30, 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 13, 1996. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, November 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2007
Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Queen Elizabeth waits to read the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in the House of Lords, next to Prince Philip, during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2012
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Prince Philip meets Ian "Spike" Betterton, Chair of The Friends of St Georges Park, during a visit to Kidderminster in central England July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heathcliffe O'Malley/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. Prince William was serving as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, based at RAF Valley on Anglesey, an island off the north west coast of Wales. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2011
Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at a Queen's Park ceremony in Toronto, Canada April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2013
Prince Philip smiles after presenting Royal Medals at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, in Edinburgh August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2013
Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince William walk amongst spring blossom and flowers in Windsor, southern England March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip watch a flypast as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2010
