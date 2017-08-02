Prince Philip's final solo appearance
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final solo appearance at...more
Prince Philip attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip announced his retirement in May this year, after completing more than 22,000 solo appearances, spanning seven decades. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Philip married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in 1947, and the couple are due to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in November. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Buckingham Palace has said that Philip may choose to accompany Elizabeth at certain events in the future. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Both the queen and Prince Philip have cut their workload in recent years, passing on many responsibilities to son and heir Prince Charles, and grandsons, Princes William and Harry. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
MORE IN PICTURES
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.
Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.
Testing the USS Gerald R. Ford
The newly commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier carries out tests of the launch and landing systems in the Atlantic Ocean.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the past month.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.