Prince Philip's final solo appearance

Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final solo appearance at the official engagement on Wednesday, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Prince Philip attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip announced his retirement in May this year, after completing more than 22,000 solo appearances, spanning seven decades. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Philip married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in 1947, and the couple are due to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in November. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Buckingham Palace has said that Philip may choose to accompany Elizabeth at certain events in the future. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Both the queen and Prince Philip have cut their workload in recent years, passing on many responsibilities to son and heir Prince Charles, and grandsons, Princes William and Harry. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

