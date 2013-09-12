Prince William leaves military
Britain's Prince William gestures after a flying lesson at RAF Cranwell, central England January 17, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip (R), after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher...more
Britain's Prince William (2nd L), attached to C Flight 22 Sqadron Search and Rescue, speaks to colleagues at RAF Valley in Holyhead, Wales in this undated handout photograph. REUTERS/SAC Faye Storer/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout
Britain's Prince William sits at the controls of a Sea King helicopter during a training exercise at Holyhead Mountain, in Wales March 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Britain's Princes William (L) and Harry smile during a photocall at RAF (Royal Air Force) Shawbury near Shrewsbury, England, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Prince William walks to his helicopter during a photocall at RAF (Royal Air Force) Shawbury near Shrewsbury, England, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Prince Charles (R) and his son Prince William walk back to the RAF Rescue base after Prince William showed his father his helicopter at RAF Valley, in Valley, Wales July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Britain's Prince William updates his training as part of C Flight 22 Sqadron Search and Rescue, at RAF Valley in Holyhead, Wales in this undated handout photograph. REUTERS/SAC Faye Storer/MoD.Crown Copyright/Handout
Britain's Prince William smiles after showing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter, during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Prince William in his role as Commodore-in-Chief Submarines, speaks to former sailor Ron Laley during a presentation ceremony for sailors at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane near Glasgow, Scotland October 28, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Prince William is seen sitting at the controls of his Sea King helicopter in this September 3 handout photograph received in London on September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Flight Sergeant Andy Carnall/ MoD/Crown Copyright/Pool
Britain's Prince William meets Royal Navy family members based in Helensburgh, west Scotland October 19, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir
A Sea King helicopter piloted by Britain's Prince William hovers during a simulated rescue of a stranded hiker, during a training exercise at Holyhead Mountain, in Wales March 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Britain's Prince William (C) stands with Secretary of State for Defence Liam Fox near a memorial to the British Soliders killed in Afghanistan during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province, southern Afghanistan November 14,...more
The name tag of Britain's Prince William is seen after he showed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter, during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
