Princess and the beasts

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prince William and his wife Catherine feed baby rhinos at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam Nath/Pool

Catherine is seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

Catherine plays with a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam Nath/Pool

William touches a baby rhino as his wife Catherine watches at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A butterfly flies over the head of Catherine as she leaves the discovery park in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

William and his wife Catherine feed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Catherine walks with a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

William and his wife Catherine feed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam Nath/Pool

William and his wife Catherine are seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

