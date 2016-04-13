Princess and the beasts
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prince William and his wife Catherine feed baby rhinos at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam Nath/Pool
Catherine is seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Catherine plays with a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam Nath/Pool
William touches a baby rhino as his wife Catherine watches at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A butterfly flies over the head of Catherine as she leaves the discovery park in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
William and his wife Catherine feed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Catherine walks with a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
William and his wife Catherine feed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam Nath/Pool
William and his wife Catherine are seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
