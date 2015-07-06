Princess Charlotte's christening
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Princess Charlotte is seen inside a pram as she leaves the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain after her christening July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk past the crowds at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate with their son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, after her christening, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries her daughter Princess Charlotte into the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the princess's christening July 5 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Prince George of Cambridge leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince William, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George leave after Princess Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is pushed in her silver cross pram as she leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate after her christening July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen standing with her husband Prince Philip, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William after the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pushes Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in her pram as Queen Elizabeth looks on as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate following the Christening of Princess Charlotte, July 5, 2015...more
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, controls her skirts as a gust of wind blows while she arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince Philip arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
James Middleton, the brother of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Laura Fellowes arrives for the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Godmother Sophie Carter arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
James Mead, a godfather to Princess Charlotte, arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of the princess on July 5 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Prince George turns to look at the crowds as Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Reverend Canon Jonathan Riviere and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge are saluted by a policeman as they arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the...more
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
