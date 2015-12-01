Prison swap with Nusra Front
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. Al Qaeda's Syrian wing freed 16 Lebanese soldiers...more
A Lebanese policeman who was captured is greeted as he celebrates upon his arrival to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front seized the Lebanese 16 months ago during an attack on the Lebanese border town of Arsal, mounted together with the...more
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The exchange was brokered by Qatar and cast new light on the Gulf state's channels to the Nusra Front, a powerful player in the Syrian...more
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. Masked men armed with assault rifles and waving the Nusra Front flag accompanied the Lebanese captives to the location of the swap in the border...more
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters (back L) stand as Lebanese soldiers and policemen (C) are released in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. Thirteen Islamists in Lebanese jails, including Saja al-Dulaimi, the ex-wife of...more
Relatives of captured Lebanese security personnel react ahead of completion of the deal in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. "We accomplished the entire agreement with Nusra," top Lebanese security official Abbas Ibrahim, who oversaw the swap, told...more
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry weapons on the back of pick-up trucks during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front fighters chanted "God is great" as they arrived with the Lebanese captives...more
Lebanon's Prime Minister Tammam Salam stands near Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon Ali bin Hamad Al Marri as they pose for a photograph with the captured Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. "We were in hell. Now we are...more
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on top of a building during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Arsal incursion was a dramatic and bloody example of spillover from the 4-1/2-year-old...more
A Lebanese army soldier celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his return to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People take pictures of a convoy of Red Cross vehicles carrying the newly released Lebanese soldiers and policemen as they drive in Baalbek, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A relative of Lebanese security personnel reacts ahead of completion of the deal in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Relatives of the Lebanese soldiers and policemen react as they celebrate their release, near the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A convoy of Lebanese army soldiers and officials enter the town of Labweh, in eastern Bekaa Valley December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
The daughter of Druze policeman Wael Hamzeh Homs, who was captured in Arsal, kisses his picture as relatives react in celebration for his release, in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A newly released policeman is welcomed by his relatives during a celebration outside the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Unidentified gunmen fire their weapons in celebration as a convoy of officials escorting the soldiers and policemen as they drive in Baalbek, in the Bekaa valley December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
