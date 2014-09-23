Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 22, 2014 | 9:10pm EDT

Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Released members of the Ukrainian government forces walk along a road after they are freed following a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Released members of the Ukrainian government forces walk along a road after they are freed following a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, September 22, 2014
Released members of the Ukrainian government forces walk along a road after they are freed following a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
1 / 20
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, September 22, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
2 / 20
Pro-Russian rebels enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pro-Russian rebels enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 20
A Ukrainian serviceman secures an area during a prisoners-of-war exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian serviceman secures an area during a prisoners-of-war exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, September 22, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman secures an area during a prisoners-of-war exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
4 / 20
Pro-Russian rebels are silhouetted while sitting inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Pro-Russian rebels are silhouetted while sitting inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, September 22, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels are silhouetted while sitting inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
5 / 20
Ukrainian servicemen (L) and pro-Russian rebels (C and R) secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Ukrainian servicemen (L) and pro-Russian rebels (C and R) secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen (L) and pro-Russian rebels (C and R) secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 20
Pro-Russian rebels stand along a road after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pro-Russian rebels stand along a road after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels stand along a road after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 20
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, September 22, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
9 / 20
A pro-Russian rebel waves from inside a bus as he waits with others to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A pro-Russian rebel waves from inside a bus as he waits with others to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel waves from inside a bus as he waits with others to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 20
An Ukrainian servicemen secures the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An Ukrainian servicemen secures the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
An Ukrainian servicemen secures the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 20
A pro-Russian rebel looks out from a bus window before he was exchanged, near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A pro-Russian rebel looks out from a bus window before he was exchanged, near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, September 22, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel looks out from a bus window before he was exchanged, near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
12 / 20
Ukrainian servicemen secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Ukrainian servicemen secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, September 22, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
13 / 20
A Ukrainian serviceman controls a pro-Russian rebel during a prisoner exchange near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian serviceman controls a pro-Russian rebel during a prisoner exchange near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, September 22, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman controls a pro-Russian rebel during a prisoner exchange near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
14 / 20
Pro-Russian rebels stand along a road as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pro-Russian rebels stand along a road as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels stand along a road as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 20
Pro-Russian rebels embrace after they were exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pro-Russian rebels embrace after they were exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels embrace after they were exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 20
Members of the Ukrainian government forces sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Members of the Ukrainian government forces sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian government forces sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 20
Members of the Ukrainian government forces walk along a road during a prisoner exchange, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Members of the Ukrainian government forces walk along a road during a prisoner exchange, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian government forces walk along a road during a prisoner exchange, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 20
Pro-Russian rebels sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pro-Russian rebels sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 20
Pro-Russian rebels react after they were exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pro-Russian rebels react after they were exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 22, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels react after they were exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Israel's controversial migrant center

Israel's controversial migrant center

Next Slideshows

Israel's controversial migrant center

Israel's controversial migrant center

Israel's high court outlaws the Holot detention center where African migrants are held without trial.

Sep 22 2014
Global climate marches

Global climate marches

Marches mark the international day of action on climate change.

Sep 21 2014
Clashes in Glasgow

Clashes in Glasgow

Pro-unionists clash with independence supporters in Scotland.

Sep 20 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Sep 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast