Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 27, 2015 | 1:21pm EDT

Prisoners meet the Pope

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 27
Inmate David Hernandez, 39, of North Philadelphia prays during the Pope Francis visit at the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

Inmate David Hernandez, 39, of North Philadelphia prays during the Pope Francis visit at the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Inmate David Hernandez, 39, of North Philadelphia prays during the Pope Francis visit at the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
Close
2 / 27
Pope Francis blesses an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis blesses an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis blesses an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 27
Inmates hold photos of Pope Francis as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Inmates hold photos of Pope Francis as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Inmates hold photos of Pope Francis as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 27
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 27
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate during a meeting with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate during a meeting with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate during a meeting with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
6 / 27
A prisoner wipes away a tear as Pope Francis met with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A prisoner wipes away a tear as Pope Francis met with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A prisoner wipes away a tear as Pope Francis met with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 27
Pope Francis looks at the chair made for him by prisoners for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis looks at the chair made for him by prisoners for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis looks at the chair made for him by prisoners for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
8 / 27
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 27
An inmate hold a photo of Pope Francis as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An inmate hold a photo of Pope Francis as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
An inmate hold a photo of Pope Francis as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 27
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 27
Pope Francis embraces a prisoner while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis embraces a prisoner while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis embraces a prisoner while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 27
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
13 / 27
Prisoners applaud as Pope Francis finishes meeting with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Prisoners applaud as Pope Francis finishes meeting with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Prisoners applaud as Pope Francis finishes meeting with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 27
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 27
A prisoner holds a rosary as he listens while Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A prisoner holds a rosary as he listens while Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A prisoner holds a rosary as he listens while Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 27
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 27
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
18 / 27
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as his interpreter (L) looks on as the pontiff meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as his interpreter (L) looks on as the pontiff meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as his interpreter (L) looks on as the pontiff meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
19 / 27
Prisoners cheer as Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Prisoners cheer as Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Prisoners cheer as Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 27
Detail view of a chair made by prisoners for Pope Francis for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Detail view of a chair made by prisoners for Pope Francis for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Detail view of a chair made by prisoners for Pope Francis for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
21 / 27
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 27
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 27
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 27
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 27
Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
26 / 27
Prisoners and correctional officers listen as Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Prisoners and correctional officers listen as Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Prisoners and correctional officers listen as Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Dinner at the White House

Dinner at the White House

Next Slideshows

Dinner at the White House

Dinner at the White House

President Obama hosts the Chinese leader for a state dinner.

Sep 26 2015
Pope Francis in New York

Pope Francis in New York

Highlights from Pope Francis' trip to New York.

Sep 25 2015
China's pollution problem

China's pollution problem

China announces it will launch a national carbon emissions trading market in 2017.

Sep 25 2015
Between Russia and Japan

Between Russia and Japan

Life on the disputed island chain known to Russia as the Southern Kuriles, but referred to by Japan as the Northern Territories.

Sep 25 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast