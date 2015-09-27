Prisoners meet the Pope
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Inmate David Hernandez, 39, of North Philadelphia prays during the Pope Francis visit at the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
Pope Francis blesses an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Inmates hold photos of Pope Francis as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate during a meeting with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A prisoner wipes away a tear as Pope Francis met with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis looks at the chair made for him by prisoners for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An inmate hold a photo of Pope Francis as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces a prisoner while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners applaud as Pope Francis finishes meeting with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A prisoner holds a rosary as he listens while Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as his interpreter (L) looks on as the pontiff meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners cheer as Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Detail view of a chair made by prisoners for Pope Francis for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners and correctional officers listen as Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
Dinner at the White House
President Obama hosts the Chinese leader for a state dinner.
Pope Francis in New York
Highlights from Pope Francis' trip to New York.
China's pollution problem
China announces it will launch a national carbon emissions trading market in 2017.
Between Russia and Japan
Life on the disputed island chain known to Russia as the Southern Kuriles, but referred to by Japan as the Northern Territories.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.