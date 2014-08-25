Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 25, 2014 | 8:55am EDT

Prisoners of war

Armed pro-Russian separatists force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 10
Ukrainian prisoners of war sit in a bus after being escorted for a forced-march across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian prisoners of war sit in a bus after being escorted for a forced-march across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ukrainian prisoners of war sit in a bus after being escorted for a forced-march across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 10
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 10
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 10
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 10
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 10
A pro-Russian separatist blocks a woman attempting to reach a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist blocks a woman attempting to reach a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist blocks a woman attempting to reach a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 10
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 10
Ukrainian prisoners of war walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian prisoners of war walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ukrainian prisoners of war walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 10
An armed pro-Russian separatist escorts a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An armed pro-Russian separatist escorts a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist escorts a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Quake hits California

Quake hits California

Next Slideshows

Quake hits California

Quake hits California

A 6.0 earthquake rocks wine county north of San Francisco.

Aug 24 2014
Gaza fighting continues

Gaza fighting continues

Air strikes and rockets continue after the breakdown of another truce.

Aug 23 2014
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Street fighting and heavy shelling hit cities and towns in rebel-held east Ukraine.

Aug 22 2014
Landslides hit Hiroshima

Landslides hit Hiroshima

Landslides triggered by torrential rain slammed into the outskirts of the Japanese city.

Aug 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast