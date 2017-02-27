Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 4:40pm EST

Pro-Trump rallies

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 12
Bobby Blaze, dressed as President Donald Trump, poses during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bobby Blaze, dressed as President Donald Trump, poses during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Bobby Blaze, dressed as President Donald Trump, poses during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally outside the state capitol building in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally outside the state capitol building in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally outside the state capitol building in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand during the pledge of allegiance during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Donald Trump stand during the pledge of allegiance during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand during the pledge of allegiance during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to a speaker as a boy holds a sign during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to a speaker as a boy holds a sign during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to a speaker as a boy holds a sign during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray at a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of President Donald Trump pray at a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray at a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 12
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Next Slideshows

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

A huge fire engulfs the stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital.

Feb 27 2017
Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

About 100 headstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, a week after some 170 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

Feb 27 2017
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.

Feb 27 2017
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

Feb 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

March Madness

March Madness

NCAA highlights from all the brackets.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

'ContraBand' at SXSW

'ContraBand' at SXSW

Performers take part in the ContraBand Showcase featuring artists representing countries included in President Donald Trump's executive order travel bans, at the South by Southwest Music Film Interactive Festival 2017.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures