Pro-Trump rallies
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bobby Blaze, dressed as President Donald Trump, poses during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally outside the state capitol building in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand during the pledge of allegiance during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to a speaker as a boy holds a sign during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray at a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
