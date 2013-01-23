Profile: Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up sign during a victory celebration with Bill Clinton at the Old Statehouse in Little Rock, Arkansas November 3, 1992. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Bill Clinton is sworn-in as the 42nd President of the United States by Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist (R) as his wife Hillary and his daughter Chelsea (L) look on in Washington, DC on January 20, 1993. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton shows her wedding ring to CNN's Larry King, May 5, 1994 in Washington. Behind the first lady is a technician adjusting a microphone. REUTERS/Stringer
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton addresses a health care rally to push Congress to pass health care reform Aug. 16, 1994. The clock depicts one person losing health insurance every 1.17 seconds. REUTERS/Stringer
First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to President Clinton in this file photo as he delivers his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House last...more
First lady and candidate for the United States Senate seat from New York, Hillary Clinton shakes hands with the crowd at the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York, June 11, 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby
Bill Clinton walks off after introducing his wife and U.S. Senate candidate for New York, Hillary Clinton, while in New York City, July 29, 2000. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Bill Clinton and his wife, Senator Hillary Clinton, walk up the ramp from Air Force One in the snow before departing at the airport in Syracuse, New York, January 4, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Senator Hillary Clinton receives a tour through the barracks of the 2nd Battalion 2nd Airborne Division in Baghdad, November 28, 2003. Clinton spent a day touring Baghdad, meeting with military personnel, top officials of the occupation...more
Senator Hillary Clinton shows off her new book, titled "Living History," in New York, June 9, 2003, at a signing on the day it is released. REUTERS/Chip East
Democratic White House challenger John Kerry (C) is seen with Sen. Hillary Clinton (R) and Rep. Charles Rangel (L) during a town hall meeting in New York April 14, 2004. REUTERS/Chip East
Former first lady Sen. Hillary Clinton, R, looks on as Secretary of the Smithsonian Lawrence Small (L) unveils a portrait of her in Washington, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Barack Obama (R) stands in front of Senator Hillary Clinton as they arrive for President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Larry...more
Former President Bill Clinton sits on the steps of the stage as he listens to his wife, Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, speak at a campaign fund-raiser in Washington March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
Senator and presidential hopeful Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks to voters at a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 10, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at the Merrillville Fire Department Station #2 in Merrillville, Indiana, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A campaign sign for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton is seen at her Ohio and Texas primary election night rally in Columbus, Ohio March 4, 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama listens to Senator Hillary Clinton on a plane after leaving Washington June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to live translation during a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding for the U.S. support of HIV/AIDS programs in Vietnam, at Ngoc Lam Pagoda in Hanoi July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Julian Abram...more
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton boards her plane at the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is pictured on a video screen as she addresses the high level segment of the 16th session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin...more
President Barack Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton past the flag-draped transfer case of one of four Americans who died this week in Libya, during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital with husband, Bill (TOP R), and daughter, Chelsea (R), in New York, January 2, 2013. The secretary of state, who has not been seen in public since Dec. 7, was revealed to be in...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pounds on her table while testifying on the September attack on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya during a hearing held by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington January...more
