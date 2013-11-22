Edition:
Profile: Hugh Jackman

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman, a cast member in the motion picture sci-fi thriller "X2: X-Men United," poses with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during the premiere of the film at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman, a cast member in the motion picture sci-fi thriller "X2: X-Men United," poses with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during the premiere of the film at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California.

Actor Hugh Jackman, a cast member in the motion picture sci-fi thriller "X2: X-Men United," poses with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during the premiere of the film at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures backstage as he holds his Emmy for outstanding individual performance in a variety/music program for hosting the 58th annual Tony Awards at the 57th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures backstage as he holds his Emmy for outstanding individual performance in a variety/music program for hosting the 58th annual Tony Awards at the 57th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2005.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures backstage as he holds his Emmy for outstanding individual performance in a variety/music program for hosting the 58th annual Tony Awards at the 57th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Halle Berry, Rebecca Romijn and Australian actor Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall for director Brett Ratner's out of competition film "X-Men: The Last Stand" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Halle Berry, Rebecca Romijn and Australian actor Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall for director Brett Ratner's out of competition film "X-Men: The Last Stand" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Halle Berry, Rebecca Romijn and Australian actor Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall for director Brett Ratner's out of competition film "X-Men: The Last Stand" at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet slide down a large inflatable toilet slide for the premiere of the animated feature "Flushed Away" in New York City October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet slide down a large inflatable toilet slide for the premiere of the animated feature "Flushed Away" in New York City October 29, 2006.

Actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet slide down a large inflatable toilet slide for the premiere of the animated feature "Flushed Away" in New York City October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Co-stars Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman arrive at the premiere of their new film 'The Fountain' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Co-stars Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman arrive at the premiere of their new film 'The Fountain' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Co-stars Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman arrive at the premiere of their new film 'The Fountain' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman attends the third annual "A Fine Romance" evening gala in Culver City, California October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman attends the third annual "A Fine Romance" evening gala in Culver City, California October 20, 2007.

Actor Hugh Jackman attends the third annual "A Fine Romance" evening gala in Culver City, California October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at the Emirates marquee for Doncaster Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at the Emirates marquee for Doncaster Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney April 26, 2008.

Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at the Emirates marquee for Doncaster Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

<p>Actors Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall to promote their latest film "Australia" in Madrid December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Actors Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall to promote their latest film "Australia" in Madrid December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Actors Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman pose during a photocall to promote their latest film "Australia" in Madrid December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman picks up German Family Minister Ursula von der Leyen during the German television show "Wetten dass...?" (Bet it...?) in Stuttgart December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman picks up German Family Minister Ursula von der Leyen during the German television show "Wetten dass...?" (Bet it...?) in Stuttgart December 13, 2008.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman picks up German Family Minister Ursula von der Leyen during the German television show "Wetten dass...?" (Bet it...?) in Stuttgart December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>Host Hugh Jackman (C) performs his opening monologue during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Host Hugh Jackman (C) performs his opening monologue during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009.

Host Hugh Jackman (C) performs his opening monologue during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman answers a question during a media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Cockatoo island in Sydney April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman answers a question during a media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Cockatoo island in Sydney April 8, 2009.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman answers a question during a media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Cockatoo island in Sydney April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman takes a picture for himself with a fan after the media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Alcala gate in Madrid April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman takes a picture for himself with a fan after the media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Alcala gate in Madrid April 15, 2009.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman takes a picture for himself with a fan after the media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Alcala gate in Madrid April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman laughs on stage at the premiere of the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in Tempe, Arizona April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman laughs on stage at the premiere of the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in Tempe, Arizona April 27, 2009.

Actor Hugh Jackman laughs on stage at the premiere of the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in Tempe, Arizona April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman and his daugther Ava Jackman attend the Edun Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman and his daugther Ava Jackman attend the Edun Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2011.

Actor Hugh Jackman and his daugther Ava Jackman attend the Edun Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman performs with host Neil Patrick Harris during the American Theatre Wing's 65th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman performs with host Neil Patrick Harris during the American Theatre Wing's 65th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 12, 2011.

Actor Hugh Jackman performs with host Neil Patrick Harris during the American Theatre Wing's 65th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest September 1, 2011.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses during a photocall in Munich September 12, 2011 to promote the film "Real Steel". The movie will premiere in Germany on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses during a photocall in Munich September 12, 2011 to promote the film "Real Steel". The movie will premiere in Germany on November 10, 2011.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses during a photocall in Munich September 12, 2011 to promote the film "Real Steel". The movie will premiere in Germany on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011.

Cast member Hugh Jackman high fives fans at the movie premiere of "Real Steel" in Los Angeles October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman listens to a reporter's question during a news conference to promote his new movie "Les Miserables" at a hotel in Seoul November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman listens to a reporter's question during a news conference to promote his new movie "Les Miserables" at a hotel in Seoul November 26, 2012.

Actor Hugh Jackman listens to a reporter's question during a news conference to promote his new movie "Les Miserables" at a hotel in Seoul November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012.

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012.

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman (R), his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and children, Oscar Jackman and Ava Jackman, pose during ceremonies honoring Jackman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman (R), his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and children, Oscar Jackman and Ava Jackman, pose during ceremonies honoring Jackman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, December 13, 2012.

Actor Hugh Jackman (R), his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and children, Oscar Jackman and Ava Jackman, pose during ceremonies honoring Jackman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses in front of the Sydney Opera House during a media call in Sydney December 20, 2012. Jackman is in Sydney for the Australian premiere of 'Les Miserables' on December 21. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses in front of the Sydney Opera House during a media call in Sydney December 20, 2012. Jackman is in Sydney for the Australian premiere of 'Les Miserables' on December 21.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses in front of the Sydney Opera House during a media call in Sydney December 20, 2012. Jackman is in Sydney for the Australian premiere of 'Les Miserables' on December 21. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman of the film "Les Miserables" and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman of the film "Les Miserables" and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013.

Actor Hugh Jackman of the film "Les Miserables" and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman holds up the award he won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his performance in "Les Miserables," at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman holds up the award he won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his performance in "Les Miserables," at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013.

Actor Hugh Jackman holds up the award he won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his performance in "Les Miserables," at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013.

Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman gestures during a photocall to promote the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman gestures during a photocall to promote the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013.

Actor Hugh Jackman gestures during a photocall to promote the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman (L) welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. Wal-Mart Stores Inc's board approved a $15 billion stock repurchase plan, its first in two years, the world's largest retailer announced at its annual meeting on Friday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman (L) welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. Wal-Mart Stores Inc's board approved a $15 billion stock repurchase plan, its first in two years, the world's largest retailer announced at its annual meeting on Friday.

Actor Hugh Jackman (L) welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. Wal-Mart Stores Inc's board approved a $15 billion stock repurchase plan, its first in two years, the world's largest retailer announced at its annual meeting on Friday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman arrives at a news conference to promote his new movie "The Wolverine" at a hotel in Seoul July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman arrives at a news conference to promote his new movie "The Wolverine" at a hotel in Seoul July 15, 2013.

Actor Hugh Jackman arrives at a news conference to promote his new movie "The Wolverine" at a hotel in Seoul July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman waves to fans as he attends the Japan premiere of his movie "The Wolverine" in Tokyo August 28, 2013. The movie will be screened in Japan on September 13. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman waves to fans as he attends the Japan premiere of his movie "The Wolverine" in Tokyo August 28, 2013. The movie will be screened in Japan on September 13.

Actor Hugh Jackman waves to fans as he attends the Japan premiere of his movie "The Wolverine" in Tokyo August 28, 2013. The movie will be screened in Japan on September 13. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses with fans as he arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses with fans as he arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses with fans as he arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

<p>Director of the movie Denis Villeneuve (R) takes a photo with cast members Hugh Jackman (L) and Jake Gyllenhaal at the film premiere of "Prisoners" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California September 12, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on September 20. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Director of the movie Denis Villeneuve (R) takes a photo with cast members Hugh Jackman (L) and Jake Gyllenhaal at the film premiere of "Prisoners" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California September 12, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on September 20.

Director of the movie Denis Villeneuve (R) takes a photo with cast members Hugh Jackman (L) and Jake Gyllenhaal at the film premiere of "Prisoners" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California September 12, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on September 20. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. Hugh Jackman will receive a Donosti Award for his career on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. Hugh Jackman will receive a Donosti Award for his career on Friday.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. Hugh Jackman will receive a Donosti Award for his career on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. Hugh Jackman will receive a Donosti Award for his career on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent West(SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. Hugh Jackman will receive a Donosti Award for his career on Friday.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. Hugh Jackman will receive a Donosti Award for his career on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent West(SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman greets fans before receiving a Donostia award for his film career on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman greets fans before receiving a Donostia award for his film career on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman greets fans before receiving a Donostia award for his film career on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

