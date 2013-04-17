Profile: Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, son Xavier and daughter Ella-Grace react after he was named the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada in Ottawa April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau acknowledges applause during a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speaks to journalists in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Candidate Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire (R) arrive for the Liberal Party of Canada leadership vote in Ottawa April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Justin Trudeau is congratulated by his wife Sophie Gregoire after being voted the new leader of Liberal Party of Canada leadership in Ottawa April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Leadership candidate Justin Trudeau speaks during the Liberal Party of Canada Leadership Candidate Showcase in Toronto, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Leadership candidate Justin Trudeau speaks during the Liberal Party of Canada Leadership Candidate Showcase in Toronto April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Leadership candidate Justin Trudeau embraces his wife Sophie Gregoire during the Liberal Party of Canada Leadership Candidate Showcase in Toronto April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Leadership candidate Justin Trudeau greets supporters as he arrives at the Liberal Party of Canada Leadership Candidate Showcase in Toronto April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Federal Liberal Party leadership candidate Justin Trudeau takes part in the final leadership debate in Montreal, Quebec, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Federal Liberal Party leadership candidate Justin Trudeau addresses the audience during a leadership candidates debate in Vancouver, British Columbia January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Liberal candidate Justin Trudeau holds his son Xavier and daughter Ella-Grace while launching his campaign in his Papineau riding in Montreal, April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau laughs with his wife Sophie Gregoire and children Xavier and Ella-Grace after announcing his run for the leadership of the Liberal party in Montreal, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau gestures while weighing-in for a charity boxing match in Ottawa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) and Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau fight during their charity boxing match in Ottawa March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (R) kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire after defeating Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau during their charity boxing match in Ottawa March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau, son of the late Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau and his new bride Sophie Gregoire have rose petals thrown as they leave the church following their wedding, in Montreal, May 28, 2005. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Justin Trudeau, son of the late Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau and his new bride Sophie Gregoire leave following their wedding ceremony in his father's 1959 Mercedes 300SL, in Montreal, May 28, 2005. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
His Holiness the Dalai Lama of Tibet (R) greets Justin Trudeau, son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, at the Kalachakra Teachings at the Sky Dome in Toronto, April 25, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Newly elected Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L), son of the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, is sworn in during a ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Liberal Party of Canada's leadership candidate Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at the Ryerson University Digital Media Zone in Toronto, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Liberal leadership candidate Justin Trudeau waves goodbye as he leaves after speaking at the Dashmesh Culture Senior Citizen Society in Calgary, Alberta, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
