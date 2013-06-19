Edition:
Profile: Kanye West

<p>Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Kim Kardashian (L) and Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Kanye West takes the microphone from best female video winner Taylor Swift as he praises the video entry from Beyonce at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Kanye West smiles as he sits courtside while attending the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Kanye West (L) and Katy Perry accept the award for best collaboration for "E.T." at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Prince William (L), Prince Harry (R) and Kanye West talk at a backstage party after the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in London July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Carl de Souza/Pool</p>

<p>Kanye West performs during the 10th Mawazine World Rhythms music festival in Rabat May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

<p>Kanye West performs during the last concert on the main stage of the Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Rihanna (L) and Kanye West perform during half-time of the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Kanye West performs at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kanye West arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Kanye West (L) and co-author of the book "Thank You and You're Welcome," Sakiya Sandifer, pose for a portrait while promoting the book in New York May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Kanye West, dressed in a band major uniform, performs 'Gold Digger' at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Kanye West performs "Stronger" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Kanye West (L) and Young Jeezy perform "Put On" at the 2008 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>T.I. (L) and Kanye West (R) perform at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Kanye West watches the 3.1 Philip Lim collection show at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Kanye West arrives at the Ghita 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Kanye West holds his three awards backstage at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Kanye West accepts the award for best rap album during the 47th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 13, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Kanye West performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Liverpool, northern England, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Kanye West performs his new single "Power" at the opening ceremony of the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

