Mon Mar 18, 2013

Profile: Lil Wayne

<p>Rapper Lil Wayne sings "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 6 of the MLB NLCS playoff baseball series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Lil Wayne performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Two Chains (L) performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake (4th from L) accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lil Wayne looks through a photographer's camera during a time out as the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, Florida June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Lil Wayne watches as the Miami Heat play against the Boston Celtics during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, Florida May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Lil Wayne watches a replay while sitting on the sideline as the Miami Heat faced the Boston Celtics during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoff series in Miami, Florida May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Lil Wayne (L) speaks with New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith during a break in play between the Knicks and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff in Miami, Florida April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Lil Wayne (L) and his friend Dhea attend the NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj kisses Lil' Wayne courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p> Lil' Wayne (R) and Drake sit courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Lil Wayne performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lil Wayne performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lil Wayne performs "I'm On One" at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lil Wayne performs at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lil Wayne, 27, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. arrives at New York State Supreme Court in New York City, March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Eminem (R) and Lil' Wayne perform at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., arrives for a pre-sentencing hearing in a firearms possession case at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Lil Wayne performs on stage during the BET Awards '09 in Los Angeles June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lil Wayne accepts the Grammy for Best Rap Album for "Tha Carter III" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

