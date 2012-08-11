Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Aug 11, 2012 | 6:35pm EDT

Profile: Paul Ryan

<p>U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11,...more

Saturday, August 11, 2012

U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 15
<p>Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 15
<p> Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012....more

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during...more

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 15
<p>Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 15
<p>Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15,...more

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith &amp; Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley </p>

Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith & Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith & Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
9 / 15
<p>Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana </p>

Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Close
11 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
13 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
14 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Romney abroad

Romney abroad

Next Slideshows

Romney abroad

Romney abroad

Mitt Romney takes his campaign overseas.

Jul 31 2012
Mrs. Romney

Mrs. Romney

The personal and public life of Ann Romney.

Oct 25 2012
Romney on the road

Romney on the road

The Republican candidate on the campaign trail.

Jul 11 2012
The Presidential diet

The Presidential diet

President Obama eating things.

Sep 24 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast