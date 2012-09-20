Edition:
Profile: Shakira

<p>Shakira (R) embraces her boyfriend, Barcelona's player Gerard Pique during her concert in Barcelona May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

Wednesday, September 19, 2012

<p>Shakira dances with her boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and his teammates during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", at Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

<p>Gerard Pique kisses Shakira after Lionel Messi's goal against Osasuna during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

<p>Shakira reacts after she was presented the award for best female pop vocal for "Sale El Sol" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Shakira performs under heavy rain during her concert part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" in Bucharest May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Shakira performs during her concert in Caracas, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano</p>

<p>Shakira performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid early June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", in Beirut, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/SHAKIRA Official Press Release Photo's - Mix FM/Handout</p>

<p>Shakira performs during her 'Oral Fixation Tour' in Caracas November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno</p>

<p>Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Shakira (C) sits next to Gerard Pique (L) of FC Barcelona and American comedienne Sarah Silverman during a plenary session at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill/Pool</p>

<p>Shakira walks with her boyfriend Gerard Pique after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Shakira smiles during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

<p>Shakira drinks during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

<p>Shakira (L) addresses the audience as President Barack Obama listens during a ceremony, also attended by Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, to restitute land to Afro-Colombians displaced from their homes by armed rebel groups in San Pedro Square in Cartagena, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Shakira poses for photographers after speaking at the Oxford Union, Oxford University, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Shakira performs during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Shakira greets her fans after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

