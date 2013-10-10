Profile: Tom Hanks
Actor Tom Hanks, nominee for best actor for his role in "Philadelphia" waves as he arrives with his wife Rita Wilson for the 66th Academy Awards March 21, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Oscar Best Actor nominee Tom Hanks reprises his role in the movie "Big" by jumping on oversize piano keys to the sound of discordant notes from an uncooperative theater orchestra as he was named 1995 Man of the Year by the Hasty Pudding Theatrical...more
Oscar Best Actor nominee Tom Hanks reprises his role in the movie "Big" by jumping on oversize piano keys to the sound of discordant notes from an uncooperative theater orchestra as he was named 1995 Man of the Year by the Hasty Pudding Theatrical Society at Harvard University. The ceremonies were held at the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 21, 1995. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
American star Tom Hanks on his arrival on the landing-stage of Venice Lido, September 2, 1995 to present the film " Apollo 13 " by director Ron Haward during the 52nd Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto
Actor Tom Hanks is shown behind the camera in his directorial debut in his new film "That Thing You Do," which opens in the United States October 4, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
American director Steven Spielberg (R) and actor Tom Hanks pose for photographers at the 24th American Film Festival, in Normandy September 5, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer
The producers involved in the production of Home Box Office's "From The Earth to the Moon" hold their Emmy Awards backstage after their miniseries won for Outstanding Miniseries at the 50th Annual Emmy Awards September 13, 1998 in Los Angeles. L-R...more
The producers involved in the production of Home Box Office's "From The Earth to the Moon" hold their Emmy Awards backstage after their miniseries won for Outstanding Miniseries at the 50th Annual Emmy Awards September 13, 1998 in Los Angeles. L-R are Tony To, Erik Bork, Graham Yost, Michael Bostick, executive producer Tom Hanks, Janace Tashjian, Brian Grazer, Bruce Richmond, and John Melfi. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Actors David Hyde Pierce and Salma Hayek announce the nominations for the 5th annual Screen Actors Awards during a news conference January 26, 1999 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Tom Hanks kisses First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton as she comes to the podium at the Women of Courage Awards benefit dinner for the Cedars-Sinai Research for Women's Cancers support group March 28, 2000 in Beverly Hills as director Steven...more
Actor Tom Hanks kisses First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton as she comes to the podium at the Women of Courage Awards benefit dinner for the Cedars-Sinai Research for Women's Cancers support group March 28, 2000 in Beverly Hills as director Steven Spielberg (R) looks on. REUTERS/Rose Prouser
Several unidentified stand-ins sit next to placards marking the seats of Oscar nominees Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts March 21, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, site of the 73rd annual Academy Awards during technical rehearsal for the...more
Several unidentified stand-ins sit next to placards marking the seats of Oscar nominees Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts March 21, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, site of the 73rd annual Academy Awards during technical rehearsal for the awards show. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
(L-R) Senior US representative Colonel Jones, American actor Tom Hanks and Chief Executive Officer of HBO Jeffrey L. Bewkes stand to attention during the playing of the French national anthem after WWII Veterans of Easy Company took part in the 57th...more
(L-R) Senior US representative Colonel Jones, American actor Tom Hanks and Chief Executive Officer of HBO Jeffrey L. Bewkes stand to attention during the playing of the French national anthem after WWII Veterans of Easy Company took part in the 57th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Utah Beach, in northern France, June 6, 2001. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Tom Hanks accepts two awards at the 28th annual People's Choice Awards January 13, 2002 in Pasadena. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. actors Daniel Craig (L) and Tom Hanks laugh during a photo call at the Venice Lido August 31, 2002. REUTERS/Claudio Papi
U.S. actor Tom Hanks (R) waves as he arrives aboard of a taxi-boat with British director Sam Mendes at the Venice Lido August 31, 2002. REUTERS/Claudio Papi
Fans take pictures of U.S. actor Tom Hanks as he arrives for the premiere of his film at the Venice Lido August 31, 2002. REUTERS/Claudio Papi
Actor Tom Hanks, producer of the film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" stands with photographers as he checks his camera during his arrival at the 29th annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena January 12, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
U.S. actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Tom Hanks joke during German TV show 'Wetten, dass...?!' ('Bet It...?!') in Boeblingen near Stuttgart, southern Germany, January 25, 2003. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
U.S. actor Tom Hanks takes a relaxed pose for [U.S. director Joel Coen's] film entry 'The Ladykillers' which is presented in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. The film is a remake of the 1955 Ealing comedy...more
U.S. actor Tom Hanks takes a relaxed pose for [U.S. director Joel Coen's] film entry 'The Ladykillers' which is presented in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. The film is a remake of the 1955 Ealing comedy classic. REUTERS/John Schults
Tom Hanks (2nd R) laughs as he escorts his wife, actress Rita Wilson, near a wall of photographers during red carpet arrivals for the Joel Coen film entry 'The Ladykillers' which is screened in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film...more
Tom Hanks (2nd R) laughs as he escorts his wife, actress Rita Wilson, near a wall of photographers during red carpet arrivals for the Joel Coen film entry 'The Ladykillers' which is screened in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks (R), star of the D-Day film "Saving Private Ryan", poses with U.S. WWII veterans at a rememberance ceremony inside the American Cemetery at Colleville, Normandy, June 6, 2004 on the 60th anniversary of D-day. REUTERS/Yves...more
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks (R), star of the D-Day film "Saving Private Ryan", poses with U.S. WWII veterans at a rememberance ceremony inside the American Cemetery at Colleville, Normandy, June 6, 2004 on the 60th anniversary of D-day. REUTERS/Yves Hermann
Tom Hanks acts out a scene from his new computer-animated film "The Polar Express" at a news conference in Tokyo November 12, 2004. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Actor Tom Hanks, star of the film "Apollo 13" is interviewed as special effects smoke pours onto the arrival line at a special IMAX screening of the film celebrating the DVD release of the "Apollo 13 Anniversary Edition" on the 35th anniversary of...more
Actor Tom Hanks, star of the film "Apollo 13" is interviewed as special effects smoke pours onto the arrival line at a special IMAX screening of the film celebrating the DVD release of the "Apollo 13 Anniversary Edition" on the 35th anniversary of the Apollo 13 space mission, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles March 22, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Tom Hanks (L) jokes as he holds up his Sony digital camera at the Sony keynote address at the 2006 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. actor Tom Hanks (R) and French actress Audrey Tautou pose during a photocall for U.S. director Ron Howard's out of competition film 'The Da Vinci Code' at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2006. REUTERS/John Schults
Tom Hanks (R) and his wife Rita Wilson (2nd R) watch the Palio horse race in Siena's main square July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Tom Hanks gestures during the 22nd American Cinematheque Award ceremony in Beverly Hills, California October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tom Hanks is filmed on the set of the movie "Angels and Demons", during production near the Pantheon in Rome June 10, 2008. The film is a sequel to "The Da Vinci Code" and is directed by Ron Howard. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
Actor Tom Hanks wears prototype 3D glasses during Sony CEO Howard Stringer's keynote address at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actor Tom Hanks (R) is interviewed as he arrives for a Film Society Gala Tribute to honor him with the Chaplin Award in New York April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tom Hanks gestures as he poses during a photocall for the movie "Angels & Demons" at Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Tom Hanks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Chunichi Dragons in Tokyo May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Actor Tom Hanks holds the flag of a deceased WW II veteran after a ceremony honoring veterans who served in the Pacific theater at the WW II Memorial in Washington March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Tom Hanks (R) interacts with character Buzz Lightyear (L) as he arrives at the world premiere of Disney Pixar's "Toy Story 3" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Presenter Tom Hanks (L) moves out of the way of Wally Pfister, who holds the Oscar he won for Achievement in Cinematography for the film "Inception", backstage at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike...more
Presenter Tom Hanks (L) moves out of the way of Wally Pfister, who holds the Oscar he won for Achievement in Cinematography for the film "Inception", backstage at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Tom Hanks is interviewed as he arrives to take part in the reading of "The Merry Wives of Windsor" for the 21st Annual Simply Shakespeare Fundraiser at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Tom Hanks is interviewed as he arrives to take part in the reading of "The Merry Wives of Windsor" for the 21st Annual Simply Shakespeare Fundraiser at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Oprah Winfrey wipes a tear from her eye as she stands with actor Tom Hanks during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Tom Hanks lifts baby Tyler Sercombe before the world premiere of his film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Director and cast member Tom Hanks rides a scooter as he arrives at the world premiere of "Larry Crowne" at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Tom Hanks arrives for the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Tom Hanks laughs beside directors Andy (L) and Lana (C) Wachowski during the news conference for the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Actor Tom Hanks (C) tries to take a picture with a fan after the New York Knicks played the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 10, 2013. Actor Christopher McDonald (R) watches. REUTERS/Ray...more
Actor Tom Hanks (C) tries to take a picture with a fan after the New York Knicks played the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 10, 2013. Actor Christopher McDonald (R) watches. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Actor Tom Hanks reacts before presenting the award for Best Performance By an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Tom Hanks poses at the premiere of "Captain Phillips" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California September 30, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on October 11. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
