Prom day present
Guadalupe Padilla, 17, (R) tries on shoes to go with her prom dress at the Operation School Bell Prom Day prom outfit giveaway for low-income and homeless students in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kerrie Stuart, 17, tries on a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl looks for a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Saily Gallardo, 18, looks for shoes to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ebony Lewis, 18, (C) tries on shoes to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl tries on shoes to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl has her hair styled before trying on a dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl has her make up done. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl checks her make up before trying on a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ebony Lewis, 18, tries on shoes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl checks out her make up. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Andrea Garcia, 18, tries on a ring to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alyssa Woods, 17, tries on a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Andrea Garcia, 18, tries on a ring to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kerrie Stuart, 17, tries on a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A stiletto shoe rack is seen at the Operation School Bell Prom Day prom outfit giveaway. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
