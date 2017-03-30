Edition:
Prom day present

Guadalupe Padilla, 17, (R) tries on shoes to go with her prom dress at the Operation School Bell Prom Day prom outfit giveaway for low-income and homeless students in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kerrie Stuart, 17, tries on a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl looks for a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saily Gallardo, 18, looks for shoes to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ebony Lewis, 18, (C) tries on shoes to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl tries on shoes to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl has her hair styled before trying on a dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl has her make up done. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl checks her make up before trying on a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ebony Lewis, 18, tries on shoes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl checks out her make up. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Andrea Garcia, 18, tries on a ring to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alyssa Woods, 17, tries on a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Andrea Garcia, 18, tries on a ring to go with her prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kerrie Stuart, 17, tries on a prom dress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A stiletto shoe rack is seen at the Operation School Bell Prom Day prom outfit giveaway. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

