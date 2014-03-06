Edition:
Prom night gift

<p>Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. Operation School Bell provided 56 homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students with prom dresses, shoes and accessories. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community High School, wait to try prom dresses at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

