Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2013 | 11:25am EST

Proof of life

<p>A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on...more

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
1 / 7
<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
2 / 7
<p>A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
3 / 7
<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
4 / 7
<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
5 / 7
<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
6 / 7
<p>A super typhoon Haiyan survivor poses with her name displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A super typhoon Haiyan survivor poses with her name displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A super typhoon Haiyan survivor poses with her name displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Indigenous games

Indigenous games

Next Slideshows

Indigenous games

Indigenous games

Some 48 Brazilian indigenous tribes present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the...

Nov 13 2013
How to build a castle

How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...

Nov 14 2013
Aid to the Philippines

Aid to the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

Nov 13 2013
Embedded in Somalia

Embedded in Somalia

Photographer Siegfried Modola is travelling with the Kenya Defence Force of the African Mission in Somalia.

Nov 12 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast