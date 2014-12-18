Edition:
Protecting the President

Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
A Secret Service agent keeps watch moments before President Obama takes the stage to talk about immigration reform in Nashville, Tennessee, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A Secret Service agent guards a door as President Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
Members of the Secret Service keep watch as President Obama tours the Secretariat in Yangon, Myanmar, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Members of the Secret Service Counter Assault Team wait as President Obama arrives in Marine One at the Wall Street Heliport in New York, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
Secret Service officers detain a man after he reportedly threw firecrackers over the fence of the White House, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2013
Secret Service agents guard a street where President Obama met with a family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2011
Secret Service agents step off a Marine helicopter before President Obama departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Members of the Secret Service train their sights on a distant hill as President Obama announces the designation of 346,000 acres of the San Gabriel Mountains as a national monument in San Dimas, California, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
Members of the Secret Service counter assault team stand atop the West Wing of the White House, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Secret Service officer maintains visible watch during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
Secret Service agents and other security detail await the arrival of President Obama on the golf driving range at the Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario, during a G8 Summit, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2010
Then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama speaking in the pouring rain as Secret Service agents are pictured on a nearby roof during a rally at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2008
Secret Service agents and Honolulu Police block North Kalaheo Ave. during President Obama's Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2011
President Obama smiles as he puts on his jacket while flanked by Secret Service agents before boarding Air Force One, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Secret Service agent provides security for then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2008
Secret Service snipers walk the plaza on the East front of the US Capitol as the sun comes up in the early dawn, before the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Obama, in Washington DC, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Secret Service agents secure a balcony ahead of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the National Cathedral in Washington, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2013
Secret Service agents walk on the White House grounds under heavy snowfall in Washington, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2010
A Secret Service agent provides security for then President-elect Barack Obama's visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2009
Secret Service agents surround then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama as he steps out of his vehicle to wave to the crowd in Roanoke, Virginia, October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2008
Secret Service providing security for President Obama in Pensacola, Florida, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2010
Secret Service agents provide security for then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama as he boards an elevator at his hotel in Berlin, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2008
A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2011
Secret Service agents surround the stage as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally at Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2012
Secret Service agents await the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama alongside his SUV at Raleigh-Durham airport in North Carolina, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2008
Surrounded by Secret Service agents, President Obama waves to spectators before getting back in his limo after walking during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
A Secret Service agent keeps watch in an alley as President Obama visits a bakery in Beaver, Ohio, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
