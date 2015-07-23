Edition:
Protest against Obama's Iran deal

An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Young girls hold signs as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

Young girls hold signs as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An inflatable mushroom cloud stands among demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

An inflatable mushroom cloud stands among demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protestor holds a placard during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

A protestor holds a placard during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of orthodox Jewish counter-demonstrators wave American and Iranian flags as they stand amid protestors who were demonstrating against the nuclear deal with Iran during a rally in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

A group of orthodox Jewish counter-demonstrators wave American and Iranian flags as they stand amid protestors who were demonstrating against the nuclear deal with Iran during a rally in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman holds a placard as she joins several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

A woman holds a placard as she joins several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Some of several thousand protestors crowd into 7th Avenue at 42nd street as they demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

Some of several thousand protestors crowd into 7th Avenue at 42nd street as they demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protestor holds up a sign during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

A protestor holds up a sign during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Students chant and dance as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

Students chant and dance as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protestors shout slogans as they demonstrate with thousands of others during a rally apposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015.

Protestors shout slogans as they demonstrate with thousands of others during a rally apposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

