Pictures | Thu May 11, 2017 | 9:05am EDT

Protest as Confederate statue removed

Protesters gather before a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A protester reacts as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A protester carries a Confederate battle flag as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Protesters gather as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A protester reacts as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Protesters clash as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A New Orleans police officer stands guard as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
New Orleans police officers stand guard as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Protesters clash as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A man holds an American flag as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Protesters gather before a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
