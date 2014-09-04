Edition:
Protest at NYFW

Police stand nearby as activists with placards chase models taking part in fashion designer Victor dE Souza's Fashion Week show, which used horse-drawn carriages through Central Park, in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Protesters hold up signs as they stand beside horse carriages before the Victor dE Souza fashion show in Central Park in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester holds up a sign as she stands beside horse carriages before the Victor dE Souza fashion show in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A union leader representing horse-drawn carriage drivers escorts a model past animal activists ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using the carriages through Central Park, New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A model gets into an SUV before the Victor dE Souza fashion show which was held in the back of horse drawn carriages in Central Park in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Protesters yell slogans and hold up signs as they stand beside horse carriages before the Victor dE Souza fashion show in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model holds a sticker ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Models take part in a Victor dE Souza fashion show in the back of a horse drawn carriage in Central Park September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A union leader representing horse-drawn carriage drivers gives a thumbs-up towards models as they are escorted past animal activists ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using the carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Animal activists hold placards ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor de Souza using horse-drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Protesters yell slogans and hold up signs as they stand beside horse carriages before the Victor dE Souza fashion show in the back of horse drawn carriages in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A union leader representing horse drawn carriage drivers escort models seeking refuge past animal activists ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using the horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A model holds a sticker next to animal rights activists holding a sign during a protest ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A model takes part in a Victor dE Souza fashion show in the back of a horse drawn carriage in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models seek refuge past animal rights activists ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Models take part in a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Models take part in a Victor dE Souza fashion show in the back of a horse drawn carriage in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model holds a sign while walking along 59th Street before the Victor dE Souza fashion show that was held in the back of horse drawn carriages in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

