Protest of one
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Protestor Ieshia Evans demonstrating against the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A protester urinates in front of a row of policemen during riots following the death of a 15-year-old boy in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandra Bartoliche
An indigenous woman holds her child while trying to resist the advance of Amazonas state policemen who were expelling the woman and some 200 other members of the Landless Movement from a privately-owned tract of land on the outskirts of Manaus, in...more
A Ukrainian woman places carnations into the shields of anti-riot policemen standing outside the presidential office in Kiev, November 24, 2004. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A monk stands after being halted by riot policemen and military officials while he and others attempted to enter the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Beijing citizen stands in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace June 5, 1989 during the crushing of the Tiananmen Square uprising. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang
A protester throws a stone at police in front of the Greek Parliament building during clashes in Athens, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A local woman on a crutch shouts at Chinese paramilitary police wearing riot gear as a crowd of angry locals confront security forces on a street in the city of Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region July 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
A protestor faces a line of riot police during an anti-government protest in Budapest October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A protester takes cover during clashes with riot police in front of the Interior Ministry in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An opposition supporter gestures in front of riot police guarding the presidential palace in Taipei March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White
