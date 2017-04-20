Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 20, 2017 | 1:41pm EDT

Protest of one

An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 14
Protestor Ieshia Evans demonstrating against the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Protestor Ieshia Evans demonstrating against the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Protestor Ieshia Evans demonstrating against the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 14
A protester urinates in front of a row of policemen during riots following the death of a 15-year-old boy in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandra Bartoliche

A protester urinates in front of a row of policemen during riots following the death of a 15-year-old boy in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandra Bartoliche

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2010
A protester urinates in front of a row of policemen during riots following the death of a 15-year-old boy in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandra Bartoliche
Close
3 / 14
An indigenous woman holds her child while trying to resist the advance of Amazonas state policemen who were expelling the woman and some 200 other members of the Landless Movement from a privately-owned tract of land on the outskirts of Manaus, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon March 11, 2008. The landless peasants tried in vain to resist the eviction with bows and arrows against police using tear gas and trained dogs. REUTERS/Luiz Vasconcelos-A Critica/AE

An indigenous woman holds her child while trying to resist the advance of Amazonas state policemen who were expelling the woman and some 200 other members of the Landless Movement from a privately-owned tract of land on the outskirts of Manaus, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2008
An indigenous woman holds her child while trying to resist the advance of Amazonas state policemen who were expelling the woman and some 200 other members of the Landless Movement from a privately-owned tract of land on the outskirts of Manaus, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon March 11, 2008. The landless peasants tried in vain to resist the eviction with bows and arrows against police using tear gas and trained dogs. REUTERS/Luiz Vasconcelos-A Critica/AE
Close
4 / 14
A Ukrainian woman places carnations into the shields of anti-riot policemen standing outside the presidential office in Kiev, November 24, 2004. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian woman places carnations into the shields of anti-riot policemen standing outside the presidential office in Kiev, November 24, 2004. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Ukrainian woman places carnations into the shields of anti-riot policemen standing outside the presidential office in Kiev, November 24, 2004. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
5 / 14
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2012
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
6 / 14
A monk stands after being halted by riot policemen and military officials while he and others attempted to enter the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A monk stands after being halted by riot policemen and military officials while he and others attempted to enter the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2007
A monk stands after being halted by riot policemen and military officials while he and others attempted to enter the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 14
A Beijing citizen stands in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace June 5, 1989 during the crushing of the Tiananmen Square uprising. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang

A Beijing citizen stands in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace June 5, 1989 during the crushing of the Tiananmen Square uprising. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A Beijing citizen stands in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace June 5, 1989 during the crushing of the Tiananmen Square uprising. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang
Close
8 / 14
A protester throws a stone at police in front of the Greek Parliament building during clashes in Athens, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A protester throws a stone at police in front of the Greek Parliament building during clashes in Athens, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2008
A protester throws a stone at police in front of the Greek Parliament building during clashes in Athens, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
9 / 14
A local woman on a crutch shouts at Chinese paramilitary police wearing riot gear as a crowd of angry locals confront security forces on a street in the city of Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region July 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

A local woman on a crutch shouts at Chinese paramilitary police wearing riot gear as a crowd of angry locals confront security forces on a street in the city of Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region July 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2009
A local woman on a crutch shouts at Chinese paramilitary police wearing riot gear as a crowd of angry locals confront security forces on a street in the city of Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region July 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 14
A protestor faces a line of riot police during an anti-government protest in Budapest October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A protestor faces a line of riot police during an anti-government protest in Budapest October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2006
A protestor faces a line of riot police during an anti-government protest in Budapest October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
11 / 14
A protester takes cover during clashes with riot police in front of the Interior Ministry in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

A protester takes cover during clashes with riot police in front of the Interior Ministry in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2011
A protester takes cover during clashes with riot police in front of the Interior Ministry in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Close
12 / 14
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2011
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 14
An opposition supporter gestures in front of riot police guarding the presidential palace in Taipei March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White

An opposition supporter gestures in front of riot police guarding the presidential palace in Taipei March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
An opposition supporter gestures in front of riot police guarding the presidential palace in Taipei March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
China's mega statues

China's mega statues

Next Slideshows

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Apr 20 2017
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Apr 19 2017
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he...

Apr 19 2017
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training...

Apr 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast