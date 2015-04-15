Edition:
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 10:25am EDT

Protester jumps Mario Draghi

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A security officer leads European Central Bank President Mario Draghi away from the room during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Security officers carry away a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast