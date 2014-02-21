Protesters battle police in Kiev
People listen to police officers from Lviv, who have joined anti-government protesters, as they speak from a stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
A police officer who has joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ukrainian deputies fight during a session of parliament in Kiev, February 21, 2014. Fighting broke out between deputies in Ukraine's parliament when the speaker declared a pause, delaying a debate on a possible resolution calling for President Viktor...more
A man walks amidst burning remains of fires at Independence square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester rests at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People pay their respects at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters look out from a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A priest sits holding a gas mask in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People listen to police officers from Lviv who have joined anti-government protesters as they speak from a stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
Anti-government protesters man barricades in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government stand on a grass bank during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Interior Ministry members in plain-clothes who were detained by anti-government protesters during clashes, are escorted out after they were granted freedom in central Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
An anti-government protester shoots an improvised device during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A priest stands in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters carry bags filled with stones to build barricades around the Independence Square during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester aims a rifle during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An anti-government protester reacts following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man reacts as he is attended to by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The helmet of a dead anti-government protester lies on bloody sheets in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters use a sling as they fire objects towards Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A protester aims with a pistol during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Riot police officers and a woman take cover behind shields during clashes between anti-government protesters with police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Riot police attack anti-government protesters during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Ukranian riot police take cover behind their shields during clashes with anti-government protesters near Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Wounded people lie on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
