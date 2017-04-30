Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Apr 29, 2017 | 8:41pm EDT

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester carries a sign depicting the earth during the Peoples Climate March near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A protester carries a sign depicting the earth during the Peoples Climate March near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A protester carries a sign depicting the earth during the Peoples Climate March near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A protester in a costume depicting Trump sets an Earth on a tee as he holds a golf club while joining demonstrators moving down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A protester in a costume depicting Trump sets an Earth on a tee as he holds a golf club while joining demonstrators moving down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A protester in a costume depicting Trump sets an Earth on a tee as he holds a golf club while joining demonstrators moving down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A group of indigenous dancers from the Anahuacalmecac School perform a spiritual ceremony to begin the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

A group of indigenous dancers from the Anahuacalmecac School perform a spiritual ceremony to begin the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A group of indigenous dancers from the Anahuacalmecac School perform a spiritual ceremony to begin the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump rally during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A protester dressed as President Donald Trump rally during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump rally during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March in front of the statue of Lafayette at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March in front of the statue of Lafayette at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March in front of the statue of Lafayette at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jules Luna, (R), plays a tambourine while walking in the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Jules Luna, (R), plays a tambourine while walking in the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Jules Luna, (R), plays a tambourine while walking in the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Actor and activist Jane Fonda speaks to the crowd during the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Actor and activist Jane Fonda speaks to the crowd during the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Actor and activist Jane Fonda speaks to the crowd during the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
