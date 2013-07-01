Edition:
Mon Jul 1, 2013

Protesters storm Brotherhood HQ

<p>Smoke rises over the sky in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Monday, July 01, 2013

<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi tosses copies of book titled "President Mursi Building a New Egypt" out a window of the headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood, after it was damaged by protesters, in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. The Brotherhood said on Monday that armed men who ransacked its national headquarters had crossed a red line of violence, and the movement was considering action to defend itself. Hundreds of people threw petrol bombs and rocks at the building, which caught fire as guards and Brotherhood members inside the building exchanged gunfire with attackers. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A looter sits on a chair near other objects at the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was damaged by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters are seen through a damaged window from inside the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was attacked by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Looters carry books and other objects out of the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was damaged by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A view of the meeting room at the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was burned down by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up benzine taken from the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a plaque reading "Congratulations Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammed Badie" in the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was damaged by protesters, in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A looter carries objects near a bag reading "Muslim Brotherhood's, We bring good to Egypt" out of the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was damaged by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Looters push part of a cooking stove out of the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was burned down by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Looters carry furniture and other objects out of the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was burned down by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Policemen ask people to leave the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was burned down by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, wave the Egyptian flag and shout slogans against him and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A looter gestures as part of an air-conditioning is thrown down from the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was burned down by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Looters carry furniture and other objects out of the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters after it was burned down by protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw Molotov cocktails and stones at the national headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo's Moqattam district June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holding a shield picks up a stone during a protest at the national headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo's Moqattam district June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A Muslim Brotherhood member throws stone as protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attack the headquarters of the brotherhood with Molotov cocktails and rocks in Cairo's Moqattam district June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw rocks at the national headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo's Moqattam district June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave Egyptian flag and shout slogans against him and members of the Muslim Brotherhood after attacking the national headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood with Molotov cocktails in Cairo's Moqattam district June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

