Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

An injured leader of the Social Democrats Zoran Zaev is escorted out of the parliament. Macedonia has been without a functioning government since 2015 when the country sank into political turmoil over a wiretapping scandal that brought down the ruling nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party bloc. Elections were held in December 2016 but no government has been formed yet. REUTERS/Stringer

