Protesting the G20
A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A band plays for the people protesting during the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Participants perform during the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An activist carries a poster as he arrives at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Activists march to their camp during the G20 summit. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Protestors' tents are seen at a camp ahead of the G20. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A man holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police use a water cannon during a protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A woman holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man gestures in front of a police water cannon during a protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A window of the Schlumper Gallery with a G20 protest poster by artist Horst Waessle is pictured in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police carry a protester near the Schanzenviertel district. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe. The slogan reads: "G20 is stupid and stinks." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
