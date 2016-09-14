Protesting the North Dakota pipeline
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Christine Jimenez, 39, and her son Jiapsi Jimenez, 3, demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Native American activists carry a puppet of a bird as they rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
