Pictures | Tue Sep 13, 2016 | 10:00pm EDT

Protesting the North Dakota pipeline

Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Christine Jimenez, 39, and her son Jiapsi Jimenez, 3, demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Native American activists carry a puppet of a bird as they rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
