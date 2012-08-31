Protesting the RNC
Code Pink protesters hold masks of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and vice presidential running mate Paul Ryan as they take part in demonstration outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012....more
Activists march downtown during street demonstrations on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A protestor shouts while locked to other activists outside a power plant during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Guests and convention officials jump on and rip the signs of protestors from the group "Code Pink" as they interrupt Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's acceptance speech during the final session of the Republican National Convention in...more
Protesters are wrestled down while they try to disrupt Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's address during the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A protestor wears an anti-Romney mask during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
A protestor walks in front of a Domino's Pizza store during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
A demonstrator flips through the air while taking part in a protest march during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters march with an effigy of Mitt Romney at a demonstration during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
An activist shouts slogans during a protest march in the outskirts of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protestors march outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Riot police escort counter-demonstrators away from anti-convention activists outside the Republican National Convention in downtownTampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Police in riot gear assemble outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
A protestor yells while marching outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Two male protestors kiss next to a member of the Westboro Baptist Church outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
A child blows a horn during a demonstration at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Protesters gather in Centennial Park during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Protesters share a cigarette after a demonstration during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
An activist shouts anti-Republican slogans during a march through downtown Tampa during the Republican National Convention in Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters dance during a sudden, heavy rainstorm while protesting outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
A protester is arrested during a demonstration ahead of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
An activist (R) shouts anti-Republican party slogans next to a mask image of Mitt Romney as he takes part in a protest march during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activists march through downtown as they take part in the "Coalition to March on the RNC" before the start of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Activists march through downtown as they take part in the "Coalition to March on the RNC" before the start of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Activists march through downtown as they take part in the "Coalition to March on the RNC" before the start of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Becky Supreme greets law enforcement officers with a peace sign as activists march through downtown before the start of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A police officer negotiates a marching route with activists protesting outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
An activist lies in front of a police-line during a protest on the streets outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An activist carries a sign during a protest march in a downpour at the Republican National Convention in Tampa Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activists stop to dance outside a live music venue during a protest march through the Ybor City neighborhood during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actors perform a play at an encampment of protesters outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Protesters take cover from the rain in the luggage hold of a bus, near a Republican National Convention kickoff party in St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
