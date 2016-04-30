Edition:
Fri Apr 29, 2016

Protesting Trump at California GOP convention

Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A man (C-R) trying to enter the California Republican Party convention scuffles with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A man (C-R) trying to enter the California Republican Party convention scuffles with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A man (C-R) trying to enter the California Republican Party convention scuffles with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Protesters against Donald Trump rally outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Protesters against Donald Trump rally outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Protesters against Donald Trump face off against police officers outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Protesters against Donald Trump face off against police officers outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump face off against police officers outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Donald Trump speaks to the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Donald Trump speaks to the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protester Duran Andrade hold a sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Protester Duran Andrade hold a sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Protester Duran Andrade hold a sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Luisa Aranda, of Brentwood, wears a shirt in support of the border wall while waiting for Donald Trump during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Luisa Aranda, of Brentwood, wears a shirt in support of the border wall while waiting for Donald Trump during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Luisa Aranda, of Brentwood, wears a shirt in support of the border wall while waiting for Donald Trump during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protesters against Donald Trump rally outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Protesters against Donald Trump rally outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Police use batons to push back protesters outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Police use batons to push back protesters outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police use batons to push back protesters outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Demonstrators against Donald Trump gather outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Demonstrators against Donald Trump gather outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Demonstrators against Donald Trump gather outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Police form a scrimmage line behind a picture of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Police form a scrimmage line behind a picture of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police form a scrimmage line behind a picture of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers use batons to push back protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Police officers use batons to push back protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Police officers use batons to push back protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Demonstrators against Donald Trump hang a banner inside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Demonstrators against Donald Trump hang a banner inside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Demonstrators against Donald Trump hang a banner inside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A demonstrator wears a hat in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator wears a hat in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A demonstrator wears a hat in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Oscar Munoz, a disabled veteran, stands in protest of Donald Trump the outside Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Oscar Munoz, a disabled veteran, stands in protest of Donald Trump the outside Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Oscar Munoz, a disabled veteran, stands in protest of Donald Trump the outside Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
(L-R) Carolyn Gibbs, and Cheryl McDonald, of Discovery Bay, wear Donald Trump-themed apparel during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(L-R) Carolyn Gibbs, and Cheryl McDonald, of Discovery Bay, wear Donald Trump-themed apparel during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
(L-R) Carolyn Gibbs, and Cheryl McDonald, of Discovery Bay, wear Donald Trump-themed apparel during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A service dog is seen wearing a pin in support of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A service dog is seen wearing a pin in support of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A service dog is seen wearing a pin in support of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Demonstrators hold a sign in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators hold a sign in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Demonstrators hold a sign in protest of Donald Trump during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An attendee holds an American flag during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An attendee holds an American flag during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
An attendee holds an American flag during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An attendee is seen wearing a pin in support of Donald Trump at the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An attendee is seen wearing a pin in support of Donald Trump at the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
An attendee is seen wearing a pin in support of Donald Trump at the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
