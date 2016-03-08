Edition:
Protesting Trump

Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A woman stands in protest as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A protester demonstrates outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Cadillac, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A group of protesters stand and yell as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Demonstrators stand outside of Trump Towers to protest Donald Trump's candidacy for president in New York September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A protester holds up a sign reading "Your Hate is Killing People" in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A protester holding a sign against racism and hatred is removed from Donald Trump's campaign rally at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Demonstrator Kristi Johnson holds a sign outside the hotel where Donald Trump was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A protester holds up a sign referring to the KKK in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A protester rips a sign for Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A protester holds a sign outside the hotel where Donald Trump was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A protester in the stands at a rally for Donald Trump in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
