Protesting Trump
Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman stands in protest as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester demonstrates outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Cadillac, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A group of protesters stand and yell as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Demonstrators stand outside of Trump Towers to protest Donald Trump's candidacy for president in New York September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester holds up a sign reading "Your Hate is Killing People" in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A protester holding a sign against racism and hatred is removed from Donald Trump's campaign rally at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Demonstrator Kristi Johnson holds a sign outside the hotel where Donald Trump was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page
A protester holds up a sign referring to the KKK in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
A protester rips a sign for Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A protester holds a sign outside the hotel where Donald Trump was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester in the stands at a rally for Donald Trump in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Next Slideshows
Quiet on the Syrian front
The front lines of the fragile truce in the 5-year-old war.
Iditarod race across Alaska
Mushers from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Inside the Ku Klux Klan
A rare glimpse inside the white supremacist organization.
Desperation on the border
Some 30,000 migrants are now trapped in Greece, waiting for Macedonia to reopen its border so they can head to Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.