Pictures | Tue Mar 3, 2015 | 5:32pm EST

Protests against LAPD shooting

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an officer's gun during a scuffle that was captured on video, police said on Monday. The dead man was reported by the Los Angeles Times to have been a homeless man known by his street name, Africa, who according to witnesses at the scene had been living in a tent for a few months after a period in a mental health facility. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People walk down skid row in protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People walk through skid row in protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gerald Pitts (L) views a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man dressed as Batman speaks at a police commission meeting during a protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A memorial is seen on the sidewalk where a homeless man was killed by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gerald Pitts puts a rose on a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People view a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man views a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

