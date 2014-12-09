Edition:
Protests against police violence

The daughter of Rumain Brisbon begins crying as she kneels in prayer outside the Phoenix Police Department, the week after he was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014. Police say Rumain Brisbon, 34, was killed on December 2 as he struggled with a policeman who suspected he was selling drugs and erroneously believed he felt the handle of a gun in the man's pocket. Brisbon was actually carrying a pill bottle, and an attorney for his mother said accounts from witnesses did not tally with the police version.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A police officer aims his weapon towards protesters during a march in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneous "Die-In" protest at New York City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Protesters confront police outside the Phoenix Police Department the week after Rumain Brisbon, an unarmed man, was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an " I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during warm-ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Protesters gather outside the Barclays Center where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, are attending a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Police officers await protesters outside the Phoenix police department, the week after an unarmed man was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Demonstrators sit on a railroad track in front of an Amtrak train during a march in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A man is detained during protests outside the Barclays Center where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, are attending a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Members of the New York City Council perform a spontaneous protest at City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Protesters stand on the University overpass over Highway 80 during a march in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wears an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt for warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A worker replaces shattered glass at a bank building on Shattuck Avenue, in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Protesters retreat while police officers deploy teargas to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student protesters during a protest against police violence in the U.S., in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Police officers scuffle with protesters during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
A protester recovers from teargas exposure during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Police officers deploy teargas while trying to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student protesters in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Marilyn Monroe impersonator April Q. Russell joins demonstrators protesting against police violence, as they march near the area where LAPD shot an assault suspect on December 5, in Hollywood, California December 6, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
A protester, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Akai Gurley, shouts slogans while holding a placard as she takes part in a march through Manhattan, New York December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
A protester is taken into custody along FDR Drive in Manhattan, as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
A protester flees as police officers try to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student demonstrators during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Protesters hold a sit-in on escalators in the 34th Street H&M store, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Trash bins are seen littered on Shattuck Avenue after a march turned violent in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A demonstrator takes a photograph while holding an upside down U.S. flag during a demonstration in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Protesters gather on the steps of the James Farley Post Office, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A protester pauses during a march against police violence in New York, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Protesters encircle a display taxi cab in the Forever 21 store in Times Square, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A demonstrator lies on the ground as others draws around him during a march in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Medics tend to an injured protester after he was hit in the head while attempting to stop others from vandalizing a Radio Shack during a march in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A man walks inside a vandalized Radio Shack during a march in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Protesters, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Akai Gurley, take part in a "die-in" at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Police officers square off against protesters during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
A protester lets air out of a police vehicle's tire during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Protesters hold toy guns up in the Times Square Toys 'R' Us store during a march for Eric Garner in New York December 6, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Actor Tyrese Gibson and daughter Shayla Somer join demonstrators protesting against police violence in Hollywood, California December 6, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Women perform the "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Police officers deploy teargas while trying to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student protesters in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Protesters march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
