Protests against police violence

The daughter of Rumain Brisbon begins crying as she kneels in prayer outside the Phoenix Police Department, the week after he was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014. Police say Rumain Brisbon, 34, was killed on December 2 as he struggled with a policeman who suspected he was selling drugs and erroneously believed he felt the handle of a gun in the man's pocket. Brisbon was actually carrying a pill bottle, and an attorney for his mother said accounts from witnesses did not tally with the police version.

