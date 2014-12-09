Protests against police violence
The daughter of Rumain Brisbon begins crying as she kneels in prayer outside the Phoenix Police Department, the week after he was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014. Police say Rumain Brisbon, 34, was killed on December 2 as he...more
A police officer aims his weapon towards protesters during a march in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.
A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneous "Die-In" protest at New York City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.
Protesters confront police outside the Phoenix Police Department the week after Rumain Brisbon, an unarmed man, was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an " I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during warm-ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.
Protesters gather outside the Barclays Center where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, are attending a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York December 8,...more
Police officers await protesters outside the Phoenix police department, the week after an unarmed man was shot dead by police, in Phoenix, Arizona December 8, 2014.
Demonstrators sit on a railroad track in front of an Amtrak train during a march in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.
A man is detained during protests outside the Barclays Center where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, are attending a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York...more
Members of the New York City Council perform a spontaneous protest at City Hall in response to police violence in New York December 8, 2014.
Protesters stand on the University overpass over Highway 80 during a march in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wears an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt for warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.
A worker replaces shattered glass at a bank building on Shattuck Avenue, in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.
Protesters retreat while police officers deploy teargas to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student protesters during a protest against police violence in the U.S., in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.
Police officers scuffle with protesters during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.
A protester recovers from teargas exposure during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.
Police officers deploy teargas while trying to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student protesters in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.
Marilyn Monroe impersonator April Q. Russell joins demonstrators protesting against police violence, as they march near the area where LAPD shot an assault suspect on December 5, in Hollywood, California December 6, 2014.
A protester, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Akai Gurley, shouts slogans while holding a placard as she takes part in a march through Manhattan, New York December 7, 2014.
A protester is taken into custody along FDR Drive in Manhattan, as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 5, 2014.
A protester flees as police officers try to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student demonstrators during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.
Protesters hold a sit-in on escalators in the 34th Street H&M store, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.
Trash bins are seen littered on Shattuck Avenue after a march turned violent in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.
A demonstrator takes a photograph while holding an upside down U.S. flag during a demonstration in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014.
Protesters gather on the steps of the James Farley Post Office, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.
A protester pauses during a march against police violence in New York, December 7, 2014.
Protesters encircle a display taxi cab in the Forever 21 store in Times Square, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.
A demonstrator lies on the ground as others draws around him during a march in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.
Medics tend to an injured protester after he was hit in the head while attempting to stop others from vandalizing a Radio Shack during a march in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.
A man walks inside a vandalized Radio Shack during a march in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.
Protesters, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Akai Gurley, take part in a "die-in" at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York December 7, 2014.
Police officers square off against protesters during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.
A protester lets air out of a police vehicle's tire during a protest against police violence in Berkeley, California December 6, 2014.
Protesters hold toy guns up in the Times Square Toys 'R' Us store during a march for Eric Garner in New York December 6, 2014.
Actor Tyrese Gibson and daughter Shayla Somer join demonstrators protesting against police violence in Hollywood, California December 6, 2014.
Women perform the "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 5, 2014.
Police officers deploy teargas while trying to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student protesters in Berkeley, California early December 7, 2014.
Protesters march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, California December 7, 2014.
